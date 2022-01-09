Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Earnest Lee Baker, 32, Jacksonville, bail jumping and failure to appear, possession of marijuana, FTA-evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;

Agustin Balderas, 20, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

David Holland Bothe, 60, Burleson, two charges of harassment;

Charles Brazell, 55, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;

Alinda Gale Bronson, 63, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, position of drug paraphernalia;

Antonio Luis Chavez, 28, Jacksonville, injury to elderly; resisting arrest, search or transport; assault by threat; reckless damage or destruction;

Brandon William Dickey, 32, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, failure to ID, FTA-possession of a controlled substance;

Jacob Edward Fannin, 28, Rusk, driving while intoxicated with child under 15-third or more;

Jose Garcia, 20, Jacksonville, parent allowing unlicensed minor to drive, three counts of no motor vehicle liability insurance, three counts of failure to appear, consumption of alcohol-minor, driving while license suspended, displaying expired license plate, no drivers license;

Cody Gelvin, 27, Carrolton, possession of marijuana;

Clayton Michael George, 23, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury (Harrison Co.);

Hector Gonzalez, 17, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication;

Jimmie Chance Guillen, 31, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled submission, parole violation;

Justin Guyton, 31, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault causing bodily injury (Anderson Co.), parole warrant;

Juan Hernandez-Castillo, 46, Henderson, FTA-driving while intoxicated;

Qinton Letroy High, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled submission, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Mitchell Dyshun Johnson, 54, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia;

John Patrick Kennedy III, 21, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;

John Patrick Kennedy Jr., 45, Rusk, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Decameron Kincade, 30, Lancaster, unlawful carrying of weapon, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug;

Joshua Dale Litaker, 33, Tyler, two counts of theft of property;

Terry Douglas Mansell, 50, Corrigan, public intoxication;

Steve Mathew, 50, Rusk, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Matthew McKennon, 28, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Jose Manuel Pacheco, 23, New Summerfield, driving while intoxicated;

Joshua Wayne Pack, 17, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest and detention;

Erik Overa Perez, 25, Dallas, public intoxication, no drivers license;

Michael David Posey, 50, Jacksonville, terroristic threat of family or household;

James Blake Richardson, 31, Atlanta, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, parole warrant;

Latameshia Ross, 27, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated (release of surety);

Juan Leon Santana, 26, Dallas, public intoxication;

Ansen Chip Smith, 44, Mt. Selmon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

Timothy Stiff, 56, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-second;

Jammie Lee Walker, 30, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Lauren Nicole White, 35, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance, failure to ID, possession of marijuana, driving while license invalid, possession of a controlled substance bond violation (Smith Co.), no liability insurance (Cherokee Co.), violate promise to appear (Cherokee Co.);

Corey Deshaun Willis, 40, Jacksonville, accident involving injury.

