The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Earnest Lee Baker, 32, Jacksonville, bail jumping and failure to appear, possession of marijuana, FTA-evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;
Agustin Balderas, 20, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
David Holland Bothe, 60, Burleson, two charges of harassment;
Charles Brazell, 55, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;
Alinda Gale Bronson, 63, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, position of drug paraphernalia;
Antonio Luis Chavez, 28, Jacksonville, injury to elderly; resisting arrest, search or transport; assault by threat; reckless damage or destruction;
Brandon William Dickey, 32, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, failure to ID, FTA-possession of a controlled substance;
Jacob Edward Fannin, 28, Rusk, driving while intoxicated with child under 15-third or more;
Jose Garcia, 20, Jacksonville, parent allowing unlicensed minor to drive, three counts of no motor vehicle liability insurance, three counts of failure to appear, consumption of alcohol-minor, driving while license suspended, displaying expired license plate, no drivers license;
Cody Gelvin, 27, Carrolton, possession of marijuana;
Clayton Michael George, 23, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury (Harrison Co.);
Hector Gonzalez, 17, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication;
Jimmie Chance Guillen, 31, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled submission, parole violation;
Justin Guyton, 31, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault causing bodily injury (Anderson Co.), parole warrant;
Juan Hernandez-Castillo, 46, Henderson, FTA-driving while intoxicated;
Qinton Letroy High, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled submission, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Mitchell Dyshun Johnson, 54, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia;
John Patrick Kennedy III, 21, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
John Patrick Kennedy Jr., 45, Rusk, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Decameron Kincade, 30, Lancaster, unlawful carrying of weapon, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug;
Joshua Dale Litaker, 33, Tyler, two counts of theft of property;
Terry Douglas Mansell, 50, Corrigan, public intoxication;
Steve Mathew, 50, Rusk, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Matthew McKennon, 28, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Jose Manuel Pacheco, 23, New Summerfield, driving while intoxicated;
Joshua Wayne Pack, 17, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest and detention;
Erik Overa Perez, 25, Dallas, public intoxication, no drivers license;
Michael David Posey, 50, Jacksonville, terroristic threat of family or household;
James Blake Richardson, 31, Atlanta, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, parole warrant;
Latameshia Ross, 27, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated (release of surety);
Juan Leon Santana, 26, Dallas, public intoxication;
Ansen Chip Smith, 44, Mt. Selmon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Timothy Stiff, 56, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-second;
Jammie Lee Walker, 30, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Lauren Nicole White, 35, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance, failure to ID, possession of marijuana, driving while license invalid, possession of a controlled substance bond violation (Smith Co.), no liability insurance (Cherokee Co.), violate promise to appear (Cherokee Co.);
Corey Deshaun Willis, 40, Jacksonville, accident involving injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.