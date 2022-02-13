The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
April Michelle Baker, 33, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Joshua Clayton Beamer, 32, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Miguel Antonio Bergemann, 43, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Elizabeth Chae Birdwell, 33, public intoxication;
Cody Broussard, 32, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance, fraud, driving while license invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying wrong or fictitious license plate;
Byron Ray Carpenter, 60, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Stacey Colemen, 38, Lufkin, possession of marijuana;
Andria Lynn Collins, 27, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Charles Dean Gardiner, 21, Alto, possession of marijuana;
Mkayla Glenn, 21, criminal mischief, no motor vehicle liability insurance;
Hector Gonzalez, 17, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury to family member, obstruction or retaliation;
Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 43, Lufkin, public intoxication;
Aaron Grenier 21, Rusk, criminal mischief;
Aaron Albert Hale, 29, Rusk, possession of marijuana, burglary of a habitation parole violation;
Eugene Angelo Harris, Jr., 47, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Kellie Hinds, 33, Reklaw, possession of a dangerous drug FTA;
Anthony Montez Johnson, 45, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;
Jovani Lobato, 36, Alto, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of property;
Leland Mcelhatten, 50, Palestine, bail jumping and failure to appear, theft of property;
Cynthia Diann Moake, 51, Rusk, assaulting a public servant; assault causing bodily injury; resisting arrest, search or transport;
Alexandria Nixon, 26, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Dakota Marcel Pace, 28, evading arrest and detention with previous conviction, 42A.751 retaliation, retaliation MTA;
Amy Rachel Rojo, 50, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;
Robin Audie Sanders, 57, Jacksonville, kidnapping, interfering with emergency request for assistance, two counts of failure to ID;
Gustave Arellano Sotelo, Jr., 22, Jacksonville, assault Class C;
Freddrick Lamont Wickware, 39, Rusk, theft of property, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Colton Patrick Williams, 33, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Larry Darnell Willis, 59, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, third or more; evading arrest or detention with vehicle; resisting arrest, search or transport;
Jon Andrew Wilson, 51, Jacksonville, driving while license invalid.
