April Michelle Baker, 33, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Joshua Clayton Beamer, 32, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Miguel Antonio Bergemann, 43, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Elizabeth Chae Birdwell, 33, public intoxication;

Cody Broussard, 32, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance, fraud, driving while license invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying wrong or fictitious license plate;

Byron Ray Carpenter, 60, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Stacey Colemen, 38, Lufkin, possession of marijuana;

Andria Lynn Collins, 27, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;

Charles Dean Gardiner, 21, Alto, possession of marijuana;

Mkayla Glenn, 21, criminal mischief, no motor vehicle liability insurance;

Hector Gonzalez, 17, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury to family member, obstruction or retaliation;

Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 43, Lufkin, public intoxication;

Aaron Grenier 21, Rusk, criminal mischief;

Aaron Albert Hale, 29, Rusk, possession of marijuana, burglary of a habitation parole violation;

Eugene Angelo Harris, Jr., 47, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Kellie Hinds, 33, Reklaw, possession of a dangerous drug FTA;

Anthony Montez Johnson, 45, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;

Jovani Lobato, 36, Alto, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of property;

Leland Mcelhatten, 50, Palestine, bail jumping and failure to appear, theft of property;

Cynthia Diann Moake, 51, Rusk, assaulting a public servant; assault causing bodily injury; resisting arrest, search or transport;

Alexandria Nixon, 26, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Dakota Marcel Pace, 28, evading arrest and detention with previous conviction, 42A.751 retaliation, retaliation MTA;

Amy Rachel Rojo, 50, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;

Robin Audie Sanders, 57, Jacksonville, kidnapping, interfering with emergency request for assistance, two counts of failure to ID;

Gustave Arellano Sotelo, Jr., 22, Jacksonville, assault Class C;

Freddrick Lamont Wickware, 39, Rusk, theft of property, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Colton Patrick Williams, 33, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Larry Darnell Willis, 59, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, third or more; evading arrest or detention with vehicle; resisting arrest, search or transport;

Jon Andrew Wilson, 51, Jacksonville, driving while license invalid.

