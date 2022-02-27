The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Antonio Lakeith Adams, 30, Jacksonville, MTR - hinder secured creditors;
Victor Lamar Anderson, 49, Palestine, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Eduardo Argot-Juarez, 24, Marshall, FTA – driving while intoxicated, ROS – driving while intoxicated;
Jorge Argote, 30, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Larry Bell, 57, Bullard, driving while intoxicated – third or more, parole warrant;
Billie Jean Birdwell, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Jeremy Rashod Black, 32, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, speeding in a school zone;
Nathan Brazill, 18, Tyler, possession of marijuana;
Christopher Bridges, 31, Malakoff, FTA theft of service;
Kevin James Broussard, 55, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
April Dawn Cochran, 323, Rusk, terroristic threat;
Joseph Isaac Cole, 18, Bullard, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Ryan Taylor Diers, 31, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Santiago Domiguez, 29, New Summerfield, resisting arrest, search or transport;
Tristan Durden, 26, Beckville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence (Panola Co.), bond violation evading arrest and detention with vehicle (Smith Co.), Bond forfeiture theft of property, GJI – theft of property, BF – theft of property;
Kimberlee Ann Franklin, 33, Jacksonville, possession of a dangerous drug;
Edgar Gaspar, 26, Dallas, public intoxication;
Jarvis Lavoy Glenn, 36, Rusk, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, evading arrest and detention, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
Richard Graham Hale, Jr., 65, Reklaw, two counts of harassment with previous conviction;
Jimmy Don Henderson, Jr., 39, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Orlander High, Jr., 49, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Nicholas Cole Huttash, 18, Jacksonville, no license plate, no registration, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Jontae Jamaile Johnson, 23, Rusk, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with emergency request for assistance;
Christina Lambert, 57, Forney, criminal trespass;
Jose Edgar Lara, 23, possession of marijuana;
Christina Lopez, 46, Meshoppen, Pa., theft of property;
Victor Aguirre Martinez, 24, Houston, trafficking of person;
Pedro Montalvo, 28, Dallas, evading arrest and detention;
Leonardo Uribe Moreno, 39, New Summerfield, criminal nonsupport;
Dallas William Nelson, 37, Rusk, driving while license invalid;
Adam Lee Rocha, 39, Jacksonville, FTA – theft of property;
Juan Daniel Rosales, 29, Rusk, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated;
Pablo Antonio Sandoval, 23, Jacksonville, theft of firearm, no drivers licence, traffic offense Class C, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance;
Juston Shaw, 47, Rusk, obstruction or retaliation; resisting arrest, search or transport; terroristic threat against public servant; interfering with public duties;
Victor Soto, 22, Alto, burglary of a habitation;
Jesse James Sparggins, 17, two counts of theft of property;
Joseph Orlando Whitaker, 33, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm (Henderson Co.);
Masheala Williams, 21, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated;
Timothy Allen Wood, 50, driving while intoxicated.
