The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Antonio Lakeith Adams, 30, Jacksonville, MTR - hinder secured creditors;

Victor Lamar Anderson, 49, Palestine, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Eduardo Argot-Juarez, 24, Marshall, FTA – driving while intoxicated, ROS – driving while intoxicated;

Jorge Argote, 30, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Larry Bell, 57, Bullard, driving while intoxicated – third or more, parole warrant;

Billie Jean Birdwell, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Jeremy Rashod Black, 32, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, speeding in a school zone;

Nathan Brazill, 18, Tyler, possession of marijuana;

Christopher Bridges, 31, Malakoff, FTA theft of service;

Kevin James Broussard, 55, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

April Dawn Cochran, 323, Rusk, terroristic threat;

Joseph Isaac Cole, 18, Bullard, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Ryan Taylor Diers, 31, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;

Santiago Domiguez, 29, New Summerfield, resisting arrest, search or transport;

Tristan Durden, 26, Beckville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence (Panola Co.), bond violation evading arrest and detention with vehicle (Smith Co.), Bond forfeiture theft of property, GJI – theft of property, BF – theft of property;

Kimberlee Ann Franklin, 33, Jacksonville, possession of a dangerous drug;

Edgar Gaspar, 26, Dallas, public intoxication;

Jarvis Lavoy Glenn, 36, Rusk, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, evading arrest and detention, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Richard Graham Hale, Jr., 65, Reklaw, two counts of harassment with previous conviction;

Jimmy Don Henderson, Jr., 39, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Orlander High, Jr., 49, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Nicholas Cole Huttash, 18, Jacksonville, no license plate, no registration, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Jontae Jamaile Johnson, 23, Rusk, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with emergency request for assistance;

Christina Lambert, 57, Forney, criminal trespass;

Jose Edgar Lara, 23, possession of marijuana;

Christina Lopez, 46, Meshoppen, Pa., theft of property;

Victor Aguirre Martinez, 24, Houston, trafficking of person;

Pedro Montalvo, 28, Dallas, evading arrest and detention;

Leonardo Uribe Moreno, 39, New Summerfield, criminal nonsupport;

Dallas William Nelson, 37, Rusk, driving while license invalid;

Adam Lee Rocha, 39, Jacksonville, FTA – theft of property;

Juan Daniel Rosales, 29, Rusk, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated;

Pablo Antonio Sandoval, 23, Jacksonville, theft of firearm, no drivers licence, traffic offense Class C, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance;

Juston Shaw, 47, Rusk, obstruction or retaliation; resisting arrest, search or transport; terroristic threat against public servant; interfering with public duties;

Victor Soto, 22, Alto, burglary of a habitation;

Jesse James Sparggins, 17, two counts of theft of property;

Joseph Orlando Whitaker, 33, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm (Henderson Co.);

Masheala Williams, 21, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated;

Timothy Allen Wood, 50, driving while intoxicated.

