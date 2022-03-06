The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Ashley Alexander 41, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, FTA possession of a controlled substance;
Makala Roberta Lynn Applin, 31, Rusk, city ordinance permit required, license plate registration, no drivers license;
Robbie Austin, 48, Bullard, theft of property;
Chandler Chase Blanton, 21, Pearcy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Ryan Martin Bowers, 32, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Alinda Gale Bronson, 63, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, no insurance;
Soni Lynn Brooks, 31, Jacksonville, terroristic threat of family/household;
Stetson Brown, 26, Palestine, possession of a controlled substance;
Aprill Linn Byrom, 49, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a drug paraphernalia, theft Class C;
Steve Christopher Carlin, 35, Malvern, Ark., possession of marijuana;
Michael Caudill, 25, Amity, Ark., possession of drug paraphernalia;
Scott Anson Coe, 44, Whitehouse, aggravated kidnapping bodily injury;
Kerry Ann Coman, 58, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated;
Brayden Dear, 20, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, no drivers license, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Jackie Lynn Dunn, 57, Rusk, aggravated assault causing bodily injury;
Kristyn Ann Elmer, 37, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, parole violation;
James Andrew Fields, 43, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, parole warrant;
Jassmine Francis, 27, Houston, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;
Eduardo Garcia, 25, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;
Justin Issac Garnica, 27, Columbia, Mo., possession of marijuana;
Forest Hardy, Jr., 21, Troup, possession of marijuana;
Shaun Hines, 42, Jacksonville, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Cory Lee Robertson Johnson, 30, Alto, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, violate promise to appear;
Edward Jones, 21, Klondike, possession of controlled substance;
Ervin Dewayne Kelley, 36, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Heriberto Limon, 31, Palestine, theft of services;
Stephen Michael London, 42, Rusk, continuous violence against the family;
Michael Robert Lydy, 28, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;
Tarence Terrell Martin, 30, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, wide right turn, parole violation;
Kelly Elyse McCarty, 41, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Michael Darrell Moore, 72, Jacksonville, violate bond/protective order;
Lindsay Brook Sexton, 28, Jacksonville, FTA possession of a controlled substance (Anderson Co.), bail jumping and failure to appear (Anderson Co.);
Mark Timothy Sexton, 59, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Alexander Estrada Torres, 26, Nacogdoches, failure to ID;
Randy Weber, 31, Humble, possession of marijuana, falsification of drug test falsification device, driving while license invalid (Ft. Bend);
Mason Gus Whillock, 27, Clarksville, evading arrest and detention;
Dakota Willis, 36, Jacksonville, failure to ID, parole violation;
Morgan Nettles Wright, 40, Jacksonville, 42A.751 possession of a controlled substance.
