The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Ashley Alexander 41, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, FTA possession of a controlled substance;

Makala Roberta Lynn Applin, 31, Rusk, city ordinance permit required, license plate registration, no drivers license;

Robbie Austin, 48, Bullard, theft of property;

Chandler Chase Blanton, 21, Pearcy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Ryan Martin Bowers, 32, Jacksonville, parole violation;

Alinda Gale Bronson, 63, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, no insurance;

Soni Lynn Brooks, 31, Jacksonville, terroristic threat of family/household;

Stetson Brown, 26, Palestine, possession of a controlled substance;

Aprill Linn Byrom, 49, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a drug paraphernalia, theft Class C;

Steve Christopher Carlin, 35, Malvern, Ark., possession of marijuana;

Michael Caudill, 25, Amity, Ark., possession of drug paraphernalia;

Scott Anson Coe, 44, Whitehouse, aggravated kidnapping bodily injury;

Kerry Ann Coman, 58, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated;

Brayden Dear, 20, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, no drivers license, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Jackie Lynn Dunn, 57, Rusk, aggravated assault causing bodily injury;

Kristyn Ann Elmer, 37, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, parole violation;

James Andrew Fields, 43, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, parole warrant;

Jassmine Francis, 27, Houston, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;

Eduardo Garcia, 25, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;

Justin Issac Garnica, 27, Columbia, Mo., possession of marijuana;

Forest Hardy, Jr., 21, Troup, possession of marijuana;

Shaun Hines, 42, Jacksonville, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Cory Lee Robertson Johnson, 30, Alto, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, violate promise to appear;

Edward Jones, 21, Klondike, possession of controlled substance;

Ervin Dewayne Kelley, 36, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Heriberto Limon, 31, Palestine, theft of services;

Stephen Michael London, 42, Rusk, continuous violence against the family;

Michael Robert Lydy, 28, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;

Tarence Terrell Martin, 30, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, wide right turn, parole violation;

Kelly Elyse McCarty, 41, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Michael Darrell Moore, 72, Jacksonville, violate bond/protective order;

Lindsay Brook Sexton, 28, Jacksonville, FTA possession of a controlled substance (Anderson Co.), bail jumping and failure to appear (Anderson Co.);

Mark Timothy Sexton, 59, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Alexander Estrada Torres, 26, Nacogdoches, failure to ID;

Randy Weber, 31, Humble, possession of marijuana, falsification of drug test falsification device, driving while license invalid (Ft. Bend);

Mason Gus Whillock, 27, Clarksville, evading arrest and detention;

Dakota Willis, 36, Jacksonville, failure to ID, parole violation;

Morgan Nettles Wright, 40, Jacksonville, 42A.751 possession of a controlled substance.

