John Aguilar, Jr., 25, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;

Destry Allen, 51, Tyler, assault family with previous conviction (Gregg Co.);

Bret Ballek, 23, Tyler, public intoxication;

Robert Bannister, 21, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Demorick Baker, 26, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;

Eugene Bolden, 57, Palestine, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Keodrick Demund Boyd, 25, Jacksonville, burglary of building;

Terry Glenn Brown, 58, Whitehouse, three counts of continuous violence against the family;

Jessica Chevrier, 36, Bullard, evading arrest and detention, violate bond/protective order;

James Wesley Decco, 30, Tennessee Colony, driving while intoxicated – second, accident involvint damage to vehicle;

Triston Jeremy Evans, 23, Douglas, criminal mischief;

Trevor Gilbert, 36, Alto, possession of a controlled substance (Polk Co.), driving while intoxicated – second (Brazoria Co.);

Alvon Wayne Hammons, Jr., 28, Rusk, fraud, theft of property, ROS assault causing bodily injury (CCSO), FTA assault causing bodily injury (CCSO);

Fabian Fernando Hernandez, 19, Lufkin, FTA possession of marijuana;

Lauren Faith Horton, 23, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Drashane Jerrell Hunter, 33, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transport; evading arrest and detention; public intoxication;

Mitchell Dyshun Johnson, 54, Jacksonville, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Cody Wayne Jones, 32, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;

Edward Jones, 21, Kondike, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Suzette Kelton, 56, Rusk, driving while license invalid;

Al Lebeouf, 53, Alto, parole violation;

Dakota Ryan Low, 26, Jacksonville, aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation;

Clinton Bernard Miles, 54, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Amanda Leann Moore, 39, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, fraud use or possession of identifying info, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering or fabricating physical evidence;

Eddie Myles Moore, 64, Alto, possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful carrying of a weapon, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Marcus Morrell, 36, Bullard, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of firearm;

Charles Anthony Nelson, 45, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Anthony Pena, 21, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Jacob Dalton Posey, 24, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid;

Emily Smith, 24, Alto, driving while intoxicated;

Jennifer Kay Stevens, 38, Jacksonville, failure to comply with sex offender registration, theft of property;

Javier Guerrero Suarez, 48, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated with child under 15;

Michael Lee Westbrook, 33, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – first, possession of marijuana.

