The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
John Aguilar, Jr., 25, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;
Destry Allen, 51, Tyler, assault family with previous conviction (Gregg Co.);
Bret Ballek, 23, Tyler, public intoxication;
Robert Bannister, 21, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Demorick Baker, 26, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;
Eugene Bolden, 57, Palestine, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Keodrick Demund Boyd, 25, Jacksonville, burglary of building;
Terry Glenn Brown, 58, Whitehouse, three counts of continuous violence against the family;
Jessica Chevrier, 36, Bullard, evading arrest and detention, violate bond/protective order;
James Wesley Decco, 30, Tennessee Colony, driving while intoxicated – second, accident involvint damage to vehicle;
Triston Jeremy Evans, 23, Douglas, criminal mischief;
Trevor Gilbert, 36, Alto, possession of a controlled substance (Polk Co.), driving while intoxicated – second (Brazoria Co.);
Alvon Wayne Hammons, Jr., 28, Rusk, fraud, theft of property, ROS assault causing bodily injury (CCSO), FTA assault causing bodily injury (CCSO);
Fabian Fernando Hernandez, 19, Lufkin, FTA possession of marijuana;
Lauren Faith Horton, 23, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Drashane Jerrell Hunter, 33, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transport; evading arrest and detention; public intoxication;
Mitchell Dyshun Johnson, 54, Jacksonville, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Cody Wayne Jones, 32, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Edward Jones, 21, Kondike, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Suzette Kelton, 56, Rusk, driving while license invalid;
Al Lebeouf, 53, Alto, parole violation;
Dakota Ryan Low, 26, Jacksonville, aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation;
Clinton Bernard Miles, 54, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Amanda Leann Moore, 39, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, fraud use or possession of identifying info, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering or fabricating physical evidence;
Eddie Myles Moore, 64, Alto, possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful carrying of a weapon, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Marcus Morrell, 36, Bullard, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of firearm;
Charles Anthony Nelson, 45, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Anthony Pena, 21, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Jacob Dalton Posey, 24, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid;
Emily Smith, 24, Alto, driving while intoxicated;
Jennifer Kay Stevens, 38, Jacksonville, failure to comply with sex offender registration, theft of property;
Javier Guerrero Suarez, 48, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated with child under 15;
Michael Lee Westbrook, 33, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – first, possession of marijuana.
