The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
James Matthew Allen, 30, Cuney, not motor vehicle liability insurance, two counts of violating promise to appear, speeding 11-14 mph over, displaying expired license plates;
William Beaman, 54, Rusk, disorderly conduct abusive language, failure to appear;
Amy Teresa Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, theft of property (Rusk Co.), failure to identify (Rusk Co.), tampering or fabricating physical evidence;
Johnisha Brown, 36, Henderson, assault causing bodily injury;
Adam Davis, 41, Tyler, parole violation;
Randy Lee Duffield, Jr., two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest and detention; unlawful possession of firearm by a felon (MTA);
Cynthia Margaret Fout, 61, Tyler, possession of a controlled substance, speeding 11-14 mph over, expired operating license;
Fabian Fernando Hernandez, 19, Lufkin, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, failure to identify, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest and detention;
Jana Lee Isaacs, 33, Jacksonville, parole warrant, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Dennis Johnson, 36, Houston, cruelty to livestock animal neglect/overwork;
Mitchell Dyshun Johnson, 54, Jacksonville, theft of property, criminal trespass;
Roy Henry Johnson, 61, Jacksonville, displaying fictitious license plate;
Christopher Todd Jones, 36, Rusk, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person criminal negligence;
Jessica Marie Landa, 37, Quemado, two counts of unrestrained child, no insurance;
Jonathan McCullough, 25, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Kenneth Ray McKay, 66, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated -third of more;
Daniel Isaac Mendoza, 23, Odessa, driving while intoxicated;
Charlotte Ann Ortega, 53, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, no insurance, displaying expired license plate, violate promise to appear;
Christian Orgega, 20, Gallatin, possession of a controlled substance;
David Plata, Jr., 21, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Benito Ramirez, 46, Jacksonville, fraud, possession of a controlled substance;
Scott Lynn Ramsey, 35, Rusk, two counts of no drivers license, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired license plates, possession of a controlled substance;
Billy Neil Reid, 38, Rusk, assault on a public servant, criminal mischief, terroristic threat, resisting arrest;
Mitchell Robinson, 31, Diboll, possession of marijuana;
Justino Rodriquez, 30, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
James Rush, 35, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Britnie Darlene Sample, 30, Sulphur, La., robbery (parole hold La.);
Tiffany Sampson, 34, Jacksonville, cruelty to non-livestock animal;
Mark Keith Shuptrine, 44, Rusk, continuous violence against the family;
Calvillo Angel Emmanuel Solano, 31, Jacksonville, two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon;
Joshua Michael Spencer, 34, Aurora, Colo., indecency with child sexual contact;
Frankie Paige Stevenson, 17, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Sujit Anu Thomas, 18, Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Christopher Shane Tippett, 36, Jacksonville, forgery of a financial instrument (Smith Co.);
Gerrardo Villalon, Jr., 23, Jacksonville, FTA bail jumping, FTA possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest;
Carron Washington, 33, Kernes, theft of property.
