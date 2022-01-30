The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Leslie Irene Adams, 42, Rusk, improper contact with victim;
Victor Lamar Anderson, 49, Palestine, criminal trespass, theft;
Blanca Arellano, 46, Houston, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Daniel Bennett, 26, Bullard, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, fraud use or possession of identification;
Mandi Jeannine Byrns, 30, Joshua, bail jumping and failure to appear felony, possession of a controlled substance;
Anthony Cowsert, 26, Jacksonville, harassment of a public servant;
Ryan Crowley, 29, Bullard, aggravated assault causing bodily injury, theft of services, interfering with emergency request for assistance, assault causing bodily injury, (ROS) credit card or debit card abuse, (ROS) burglary of vehicles;
Shyla Nicole Decanter, 33, Jacksonville, possession of a dangerous drug, theft of services (Smith Co.);
Trenton Lee Gonzales, 21, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Michael Odell Hatton, 29, Jacksonville, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle or watercraft;
Melvin Jarmon, 23, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Lindsey David Maynard III, 46, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Christopher Albert Morgan, Jr., 43, Alto, possession of marijuana; resisting arrest, search or transport;
Carlton Joshua Mulder, 43, Bullard, violate bond/protective order;
Ray Russell, 47, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Humberto Morales Servin, 31, Jacksonville, MTR – possession of a controlled substance;
Braeden, Stewart, 20, Jacksonville, assault Class C;
Dadraylin Armond Tilley, 20, Troup, burglary of habitation MTA, five counts of burglary of vehicles (Smith Co.) and burglary if building (Smith Co.).
