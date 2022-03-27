Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

Clint Wayne Belk, 24, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, public intoxication;

Amy Teresa Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Justin Taylor Brooks, 18, Gallatin, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Viola Ranae Byrd, 31, Lufkin, FTA – theft of property, ROS – theft of property;

Christpher Lee Canady, 39, parole violation;

Michael Neil Castor, 31, Whitehouse, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Robert Patrick Cockrell, Austin , 36, MTA – interfering with police service animal (CCSO);

Bobby Daniels, 49, Lufkin, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;

Latonya Ann Darnell, 33, Jacksonville, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person;

Justin Wayne Dedmon, 38, Monahans, accident involving serious bodily injury;

Carrie Ann Durham, 41, Jacksonville, release of surety-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (Smith Co. warrant), violate promise to appear, driving while license invalid;

Glen Fallot, 50, Jacksonville, FTA-criminal trespass;

Aaron Flores, 18, Palestine, possession of a controlled substance, no drivers license;

Shanen Dwain Gore, 28, Jacksonville, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register;

Fred Gray, 45, Bullard, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;

Rick G. Harvey, 61, Jacksonville, sex abuse of a child continuous;

Terrance Rashard Jones, 27, possession of marijuana, speeding (11-15) RPD warrant; no drivers license (RPD warrant);

Karl Kauffman, 51, Troup, two counts of sex abuse of child continuous;

Tai Latanya Lahab, 48, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

AB Lira, 17, Palestine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a dangerous drug;

Dustin Scott Massey, 34, Troup, possession of a controlled substance;

Starr Rena McManus, 46, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Isaias Sandoval Mena, 20, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, discharging firearm in city, release of surety-unlawful possession of firearm by felon, two counts-release of surety-possession of a controlled substance, release of surety-possession of a dangerous drug;

Richard Mullins, 33, Jacksonville, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person;

Nigel Quinby Pettigrew, 36, Bullard, driving while intoxicated-second; resisting arrest, search or transport;

Jesse David Phillips, 31, Flint, driving while license invalid, illegal dumping;

Tarin Jacob Ricchardson, 30, Jacksonville, ROS-driving while license invalid;

Maleeque Rashoun Riden, 22, Jacksonville, displaying expired license plates;

Donald Roe, 42, Caldwell, probation violation-MTR-theft;

Christopher Terrell Ruffin, 28, Jacksonville, deadly conduct discharging firearm;

Cary Dewayne Walker, 60, Rusk, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Jakadric Watts, 21, Center, possession of marijuana;

George Woodward, 30, Vidor, public intoxication.

