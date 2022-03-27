The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Clint Wayne Belk, 24, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, public intoxication;
Amy Teresa Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Justin Taylor Brooks, 18, Gallatin, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Viola Ranae Byrd, 31, Lufkin, FTA – theft of property, ROS – theft of property;
Christpher Lee Canady, 39, parole violation;
Michael Neil Castor, 31, Whitehouse, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Robert Patrick Cockrell, Austin , 36, MTA – interfering with police service animal (CCSO);
Bobby Daniels, 49, Lufkin, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;
Latonya Ann Darnell, 33, Jacksonville, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person;
Justin Wayne Dedmon, 38, Monahans, accident involving serious bodily injury;
Carrie Ann Durham, 41, Jacksonville, release of surety-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (Smith Co. warrant), violate promise to appear, driving while license invalid;
Glen Fallot, 50, Jacksonville, FTA-criminal trespass;
Aaron Flores, 18, Palestine, possession of a controlled substance, no drivers license;
Shanen Dwain Gore, 28, Jacksonville, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register;
Fred Gray, 45, Bullard, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;
Rick G. Harvey, 61, Jacksonville, sex abuse of a child continuous;
Terrance Rashard Jones, 27, possession of marijuana, speeding (11-15) RPD warrant; no drivers license (RPD warrant);
Karl Kauffman, 51, Troup, two counts of sex abuse of child continuous;
Tai Latanya Lahab, 48, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
AB Lira, 17, Palestine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a dangerous drug;
Dustin Scott Massey, 34, Troup, possession of a controlled substance;
Starr Rena McManus, 46, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Isaias Sandoval Mena, 20, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, discharging firearm in city, release of surety-unlawful possession of firearm by felon, two counts-release of surety-possession of a controlled substance, release of surety-possession of a dangerous drug;
Richard Mullins, 33, Jacksonville, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person;
Nigel Quinby Pettigrew, 36, Bullard, driving while intoxicated-second; resisting arrest, search or transport;
Jesse David Phillips, 31, Flint, driving while license invalid, illegal dumping;
Tarin Jacob Ricchardson, 30, Jacksonville, ROS-driving while license invalid;
Maleeque Rashoun Riden, 22, Jacksonville, displaying expired license plates;
Donald Roe, 42, Caldwell, probation violation-MTR-theft;
Christopher Terrell Ruffin, 28, Jacksonville, deadly conduct discharging firearm;
Cary Dewayne Walker, 60, Rusk, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Jakadric Watts, 21, Center, possession of marijuana;
George Woodward, 30, Vidor, public intoxication.
