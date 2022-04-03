The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Crosby Agwumobi, 28, Alto, ROS-resisting arrest, search or transport, FTA-resisting arrest, search or transport;
Jose Elias Alvarado, 56, Houston, MTR-driving while intoxicated with child;
John Dee Baker, 38, New London, theft of service;
Juan Balderas, 26, Jacksonville, FTA-possession of marijuana;
Timothy Ray Bender, 40, Troup, assault causing bodily injury;
David Evan Blakeney, 68, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-second;
Daniel Pecina Casiano, 35, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Leon Cauley, Jr., 37, Jacksonville, driving while license suspended;
Ronald Keith David, Jr., 28, Jacksonville, theft of mail-10 addresses;
Alberto Escareno, 26, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Jesus Garcia-Castaneda, 24, Tyler, possession of a controlled substance;
James Gartman, 58, Jacksonville, sexual assault of a child;
Crystal Goodman, 23, Jacksonville, injury to a child/elderly or disabled person criminal negligence;
Canyonn Daniel Joseph Hauch, 28, Tyler, theft of property;
Mitchell Dyshun Johnson, 55, Jacksonville, theft of property, criminal trespass;
William Donald Jones, 30, Wells, assault of a peace officer/judge; attempt to take weapon from an officer; resisting arrest, search or transport; criminal trespass;
Austin Taylor Langston, 25, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member, FTA-assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Kent Bernard Lawson, 55, Troup, public intoxication;
Rick Murray Littlebird, 33, Alto, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana;
Bowdrie Lane Lott, 30, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
William McConnell, 38, Bullard, driving while intoxicated-second;
John L. McCoy, 65, Jacksonville, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
Floyd McGowen, 41, Rusk, assault of a peace officer/judge, terroristic threat, resisting arrest, search or transport;
Jonel Ney, 52, Hockley, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;
William Leroy O'Connell, 38, Bullard, driving while intoxicated-second;
Danny Porras, 18, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Michael Paul Powell, 40, Rusk, bail jumping and failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance;
Jesus Rodriguez, 21, Diboll, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;
Gregorio Roman Rosales, 46, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Quvonae Smallwood, 21, aggravated assault against a public servant; resisting arrest, search or transport; no drivers license;
Mary Lisa Taylor, 53, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Andrea Leann Thurman, 20, Rusk, theft of firearm.
