Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition of each week.

Michael Joseph Barthelemy, 45, Alto, possession of drug paraphernalia; violate promise to appear;

Jason Michael Beall, 44, Troup, driving while intoxicated – second;

Amy Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, theft of property (Rusk Co.), failure to ID (Rusk Co.), no locals;

Walter Raul Chavers, Jr., 52, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, 42!.751;

Timothy Earl Cotton, 60, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Kennard Xzavier Dorsey, 27, Rusk, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Cameron Jess Durham, 21, Longview, driving while intoxicated (court commitment);

Gregory Eskine, 31, Carencro, La., ROS possession of a controlled substance (CCSO);

Lindsey Leigh Fannin, 22, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;

Andrea Gaudet, 35, Bullard, abandon or endangering a child with intent to return;

Ccdetroitice Hoover, 43, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Mitchell Dyshun Johnson,54, Jacksonville, failure to ID;

Julian Leandro, 36, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;

Jamie Lewis Long, Jr., 41, Jacksonville,

Gamaliel Mandujano, 22, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Matthew Ray Morris, 36, Rusk, failure to display drivers license (JPD), two counts of violate promise to appear (JPD), speeding in a school zone (JPD), displaying expired license plates (JPD);

Christine Ann Mumphrey, 31, Jacksonville, fraud;

Megan Lynne Nickodam, 35, Bullard, speeding (11-14 mph over), driving while license suspended, failure to report change of address or name, violate promise to appear, ran stop sign, traffic-FTA;

Brenda Oxlade, 50, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Ruben Ray Reyes, Jr., 34, Troup, theft of property;

Charles Rufus Rodriguez, 49, Jacksonville, evading arrest and detention with vehicle (bench warrant);

Torrian Stubblefield, 21, Jacksonville, 42A.751;

David Suarez, 27, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Byron Kenneth Thurman, 60, Rusk, possession of marijuana;

Tradaimeion Wheeler, 25, Jacksonville, MTR possession of marijuana (CCSO);

Michael Shane Wolf, 33, Jacksonville, fraud use/possession of identifying info, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon.

