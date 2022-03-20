The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition of each week.
Michael Joseph Barthelemy, 45, Alto, possession of drug paraphernalia; violate promise to appear;
Jason Michael Beall, 44, Troup, driving while intoxicated – second;
Amy Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, theft of property (Rusk Co.), failure to ID (Rusk Co.), no locals;
Walter Raul Chavers, Jr., 52, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, 42!.751;
Timothy Earl Cotton, 60, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Kennard Xzavier Dorsey, 27, Rusk, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Cameron Jess Durham, 21, Longview, driving while intoxicated (court commitment);
Gregory Eskine, 31, Carencro, La., ROS possession of a controlled substance (CCSO);
Lindsey Leigh Fannin, 22, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Andrea Gaudet, 35, Bullard, abandon or endangering a child with intent to return;
Ccdetroitice Hoover, 43, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Mitchell Dyshun Johnson,54, Jacksonville, failure to ID;
Julian Leandro, 36, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;
Jamie Lewis Long, Jr., 41, Jacksonville,
Gamaliel Mandujano, 22, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Matthew Ray Morris, 36, Rusk, failure to display drivers license (JPD), two counts of violate promise to appear (JPD), speeding in a school zone (JPD), displaying expired license plates (JPD);
Christine Ann Mumphrey, 31, Jacksonville, fraud;
Megan Lynne Nickodam, 35, Bullard, speeding (11-14 mph over), driving while license suspended, failure to report change of address or name, violate promise to appear, ran stop sign, traffic-FTA;
Brenda Oxlade, 50, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Ruben Ray Reyes, Jr., 34, Troup, theft of property;
Charles Rufus Rodriguez, 49, Jacksonville, evading arrest and detention with vehicle (bench warrant);
Torrian Stubblefield, 21, Jacksonville, 42A.751;
David Suarez, 27, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Byron Kenneth Thurman, 60, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Tradaimeion Wheeler, 25, Jacksonville, MTR possession of marijuana (CCSO);
Michael Shane Wolf, 33, Jacksonville, fraud use/possession of identifying info, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
