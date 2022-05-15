The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Claudia Charess Anderson, 42, Jacksonville, fraudulent destruction;
Keodrick Demund Boyd, 25, Jacksonville, theft Class C, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Clayton Carl Cook, 30, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Christian Charles Corbell, 34, Alto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, theft of firearm;
Larry Dean Corbett, Jr., 23, Sweeny, criminal mischief, criminal trespass;
Ty Aaron Dowdy, 21, Bullard, aggravated sexual assault of child;
Louis Javier Garcia, 27, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana;
Alan Dayle Gray, 40, Palestine, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Bryon Richard Green, 45, Jacksonville, court commitment failed to register as sex offender;
Caden James Greene, 18, Rusk, two counts of criminal mischief, criminal trespass;
Dave Jacob Harris, 35, Jacksonville, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;
Bettina Louise Huth, 41, Jacksonville, displaying expired license plates, expired operators license;
Rikesha Denise Jackson, 39, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Codie Raye Johnson, 37, Jacksonville, assault family violence with previous conviction;
Jeffery Tyler Johnson, 36, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of weapon, driving while intoxicated;
Quavon Deray Johnson, 21, Rusk, public intoxication;
Jeremy Lee McAnally, 25, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Kenneth Ray McKay, 66, Lufkin, DWI third or more;
Heather Lynne Metzig, 40, Jacksonville, child abuse/neglect false report;
Daniel Lawrence Mims, 39, Rusk, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of marijuana;
Thedis Earl Mitchell, 63, Jacksonville, displaying expired plates, violate promise to appear;
Daniel Tillman New, Jr., 60, Reklaw, disregard stop sign, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plate;
Jami O'Connell, 58, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Kenneth Lance Parkin, 57, Victoria, driving while intoxicated third or more;
Cody Deshad Redd, 31, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, assault of family or household member with previous conviction;
Kristy Michelle Rhyne, 36, Palestine, FTA-credit cared or debit card abuse;
James Blake Richardson, 32, Jacksonville, failure to ID; criminal mischief; resisting arrest, search or transport; parole warrant;
Eric Rodriguez-Lopez, 37, Houston, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, buyers tag violation;
Jesus Antonio Rodriguez, 27, Jacksonville, aggravated assault on date, family or household member with weapon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon;
Justin Jamal Sturns, 32, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury;
Jeremie Glen Tennison, 35, Cushing, FTA-DWI open container;
Brooke Ashley Tucker, 29, Bullard, criminal trespass;
Jeremy Waltrapp, 40, Livingston, assault impeding breath;
Jose Rafael Zavala, 28, Bullard, driving while intoxicated, nor drivers license, drive in center lane.
