Claudia Charess Anderson, 42, Jacksonville, fraudulent destruction;

Keodrick Demund Boyd, 25, Jacksonville, theft Class C, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Clayton Carl Cook, 30, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;

Christian Charles Corbell, 34, Alto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, theft of firearm;

Larry Dean Corbett, Jr., 23, Sweeny, criminal mischief, criminal trespass;

Ty Aaron Dowdy, 21, Bullard, aggravated sexual assault of child;

Louis Javier Garcia, 27, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana;

Alan Dayle Gray, 40, Palestine, unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Bryon Richard Green, 45, Jacksonville, court commitment failed to register as sex offender;

Caden James Greene, 18, Rusk, two counts of criminal mischief, criminal trespass;

Dave Jacob Harris, 35, Jacksonville, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;

Bettina Louise Huth, 41, Jacksonville, displaying expired license plates, expired operators license;

Rikesha Denise Jackson, 39, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

Codie Raye Johnson, 37, Jacksonville, assault family violence with previous conviction;

Jeffery Tyler Johnson, 36, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of weapon, driving while intoxicated;

Quavon Deray Johnson, 21, Rusk, public intoxication;

Jeremy Lee McAnally, 25, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

Kenneth Ray McKay, 66, Lufkin, DWI third or more;

Heather Lynne Metzig, 40, Jacksonville, child abuse/neglect false report;

Daniel Lawrence Mims, 39, Rusk, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of marijuana;

Thedis Earl Mitchell, 63, Jacksonville, displaying expired plates, violate promise to appear;

Daniel Tillman New, Jr., 60, Reklaw, disregard stop sign, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plate;

Jami O'Connell, 58, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;

Kenneth Lance Parkin, 57, Victoria, driving while intoxicated third or more;

Cody Deshad Redd, 31, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, assault of family or household member with previous conviction;

Kristy Michelle Rhyne, 36, Palestine, FTA-credit cared or debit card abuse;

James Blake Richardson, 32, Jacksonville, failure to ID; criminal mischief; resisting arrest, search or transport; parole warrant;

Eric Rodriguez-Lopez, 37, Houston, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, buyers tag violation;

Jesus Antonio Rodriguez, 27, Jacksonville, aggravated assault on date, family or household member with weapon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon;

Justin Jamal Sturns, 32, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury;

Jeremie Glen Tennison, 35, Cushing, FTA-DWI open container;

Brooke Ashley Tucker, 29, Bullard, criminal trespass;

Jeremy Waltrapp, 40, Livingston, assault impeding breath;

Jose Rafael Zavala, 28, Bullard, driving while intoxicated, nor drivers license, drive in center lane.

