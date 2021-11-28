Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Ivan Benitez, 38, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Shannon Lee Greer, 35, Jacksonville, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person; assault on a family or household member; probation violation (U.S. Marshal detainer);

Brandon Wayne Harper, 38, Tennessee Colony, public intoxication;

Michael Odell Hatton, 29, Jacksonville, driving while license suspended;

Ashley Henley, 30, Waco, FTA-possession of marijuana;

Deante Desean Humber, 29, Flint, parole violation;

Neshia Latonya Inmon, 37, Jacksonville, violate promise to appear, speeding 15-20 mph over, no drivers license, displaying expired license plates;

Shaquila Tyyon Jenkins, 29, Alto, cruelty non-livestock;

Mitchell Dysun Johnson, 54, Jacksonville, two charges of theft of property;

Bruce Lenamond, 37, Rusk, no drivers license, expired license plate, failure to maintain financial liability;

Samuel Odell Medford, 56, Troup, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft;

Jonathan Myers, 26, Denton, evading arrest or detention with vehicle; possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest, search or transport;

William Danny Neesmith, 47, Jacksonville, MTA-possession of a controlled substance;

Kevin Shane Powell, 34, Jacksonville, two counts of evading arrest or detention, parole warrant;

Cruz Ramirez-Morales, 34, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with vehicle, driving while intoxicated;

David Schnittker, 30, Hideaway, failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, FTA-aggravated assault (Dupage Co.);

Adrian Jermaine Scott, 40, Jacksonville; tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Jose Alfredo Servin, 26, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;

Craig Lee Smith, 38, Jacksonville, criminal nonsupport;

Manual Alexis Vallejo-Garza, 25, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, driving while intoxicated;

Zackary Lyles Zabriskie, 36, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you