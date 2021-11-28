The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Ivan Benitez, 38, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Shannon Lee Greer, 35, Jacksonville, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person; assault on a family or household member; probation violation (U.S. Marshal detainer);
Brandon Wayne Harper, 38, Tennessee Colony, public intoxication;
Michael Odell Hatton, 29, Jacksonville, driving while license suspended;
Ashley Henley, 30, Waco, FTA-possession of marijuana;
Deante Desean Humber, 29, Flint, parole violation;
Neshia Latonya Inmon, 37, Jacksonville, violate promise to appear, speeding 15-20 mph over, no drivers license, displaying expired license plates;
Shaquila Tyyon Jenkins, 29, Alto, cruelty non-livestock;
Mitchell Dysun Johnson, 54, Jacksonville, two charges of theft of property;
Bruce Lenamond, 37, Rusk, no drivers license, expired license plate, failure to maintain financial liability;
Samuel Odell Medford, 56, Troup, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft;
Jonathan Myers, 26, Denton, evading arrest or detention with vehicle; possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest, search or transport;
William Danny Neesmith, 47, Jacksonville, MTA-possession of a controlled substance;
Kevin Shane Powell, 34, Jacksonville, two counts of evading arrest or detention, parole warrant;
Cruz Ramirez-Morales, 34, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with vehicle, driving while intoxicated;
David Schnittker, 30, Hideaway, failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, FTA-aggravated assault (Dupage Co.);
Adrian Jermaine Scott, 40, Jacksonville; tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Jose Alfredo Servin, 26, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;
Craig Lee Smith, 38, Jacksonville, criminal nonsupport;
Manual Alexis Vallejo-Garza, 25, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, driving while intoxicated;
Zackary Lyles Zabriskie, 36, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance.
