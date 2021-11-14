The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Jose Anonio Aguirre, 23, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Aundra Lamar Alexander, 42, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Staci Leigh Bergemann, 44, Jacksonville, driving while license invalid;
Daxton Booker, 32, Jacksonville, FTA – manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance;
Kaneisha Lasha Boseman, 31, Jacksonville, bail jumping and failure to appear felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; violate promise to appear (Bullard warrant), failure to maintain financial responsibility (Bullard warrant), driving while license invalid (Bullard warrant), violate promise to appear (Bullard warrant), permitting unlicensed minor to drive (Bullard warrant);
Jessica Chevrier, 35, Bullard, assault family violence;
Emily Clark, 21, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Taesia Trenell Clayborn, 33, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Jorge Cortez, 35, Lindale, possession of marijuana;
Juanita Helena Davis, 47, Jacksonville, two counts of expired operator license (Jacksonville Police Department), two counts of violate promise to appear (JPD), open container (JPD), no motor vehicle insurance-second offense (JPD), ran stop sign;
Tracy D Dudley, 37, Longview, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Javian Else, 19, Flint, possession of marijuana;
Obeth Espinosa-Rodriguez, 27, San Antonio, harboring runaway child;
Marcelo Flores, 21, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Jarvis Lavoy Glenn, 35, Rusk, release of surety possession of a controlled substance;
Seth Autry Green, 31, Jacksonville, MTA-possession of a controlled substance;
Daylon Guinn, 21, Alto, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 10% or greater;
Senad Habibovic, 51, Saint Louis, driving while intoxicates/open container;
Jessica Hall, 18, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Jerry Don Hart, III, 18, Rusk, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Drashane Jerrell Hunter, 32, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury;
Georgie Lee Hurts, 33, Lufkin, driving while intoxicate-second MTR;
Cory Jacob McCoy Jones, 28, Frankston, inhalant paraphernalia delivery/sell;
Kester Joe Jones, 68, Bullard, driving while intoxicated-third or more;
Sydney Jones, 26, Henderson, public intoxication;
Devonia Louise Knowles, 36, Frankston, criminal trespass (Smith County warrant);
Isaac Landiin, 21, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport;
Christopher Mares, 32, Austin, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Carlos Manuel Martinez, 20, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Lexy Vanee Matlock, 21, Tyler, resisting arrest, search or transport; possession of marijuana;
Isaias Sandoval Mena, 20, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of dangerous drug;
Jason Meza, 43, Jacksonville, failure to ID fugitive, two counts of no seat belt, violate promise to appear, expired operator’s license, driving while license suspended;
Mario Flores Morales, 64, Tyler, possession of marijuana;
Javier Ramirez-Hernandez, 31, Tyler, possession of marijuana;
Melonie Jo Stallings, 36, Rusk, release of surety – burglary of habitation;
Ronny Jason Strickland, 48, Bullard, parole warrant;
Bryan Andrew Walding, 18, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Misty Dawn Yarbrough, 45, Troup, probation violation.
