Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Cedric Demond Atkins, 40, Tyler, accident involving serious bodily injury, evading arrest or detention, driving while intoxicated-second, leaving the scene of an accident;

Henry Berry Boone, 66, Bullard, driving while intoxicated-third or more;

Brandi Nicole Byers, 41, Wells, hindering apprehension or prosecution;

Shelby Clark, 27, Lindale, driving while intoxicated;

George Glenn, 42, Mt. Enterprise, driving while intoxicated-second;

Zachery Glenn Hudson, 37, Rusk, hunting without a license, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, speeding 10% over limit, open container;

Ervin Dewayne Kelley, 36, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Geoffrey Cole Kinchen, 25, Jacksonville, deadly conduct discharging firearm;

Tramesha M. Richardson Lacy, 42, Rusk, no drivers license;

Michael Paul Lavander, 35, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

David Duran McLean, 37, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Jacobo Ubuldo Mentado, 27, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicates with child under 15, possession of marijuana;

Jacob Delon Moody, 29, Arp, assault on family or household member;

Michael Curtis Raley, 62, Delta, Colo., harassment;

Krystle Deann Rocka, 36, Jacksonville, probation violation;

Aaron Lynn Schakosky, 33, Reklaw, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (CCSO);

Michael Troy Sloterdijk, 51, Rusk, driving while intoxicated-third or more;

Kirk Dale Stephens, 59, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Aaron Titus Waits, 45, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Brandon Wayne Woodell, 33, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you