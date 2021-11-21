The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Cedric Demond Atkins, 40, Tyler, accident involving serious bodily injury, evading arrest or detention, driving while intoxicated-second, leaving the scene of an accident;
Henry Berry Boone, 66, Bullard, driving while intoxicated-third or more;
Brandi Nicole Byers, 41, Wells, hindering apprehension or prosecution;
Shelby Clark, 27, Lindale, driving while intoxicated;
George Glenn, 42, Mt. Enterprise, driving while intoxicated-second;
Zachery Glenn Hudson, 37, Rusk, hunting without a license, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, speeding 10% over limit, open container;
Ervin Dewayne Kelley, 36, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Geoffrey Cole Kinchen, 25, Jacksonville, deadly conduct discharging firearm;
Tramesha M. Richardson Lacy, 42, Rusk, no drivers license;
Michael Paul Lavander, 35, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
David Duran McLean, 37, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Jacobo Ubuldo Mentado, 27, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicates with child under 15, possession of marijuana;
Jacob Delon Moody, 29, Arp, assault on family or household member;
Michael Curtis Raley, 62, Delta, Colo., harassment;
Krystle Deann Rocka, 36, Jacksonville, probation violation;
Aaron Lynn Schakosky, 33, Reklaw, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (CCSO);
Michael Troy Sloterdijk, 51, Rusk, driving while intoxicated-third or more;
Kirk Dale Stephens, 59, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Aaron Titus Waits, 45, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Brandon Wayne Woodell, 33, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated.
