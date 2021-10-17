The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Joshua Clayton Beamer, 32, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Randy Bennett, 30, Rusk, assault on family or household member with previous conviction;
Austin Michael Brown, 26, Lindale, criminal trespass of a habitation;
Susan Michelle Danley, 49, Jacksonville, organized retail theft;
Steven Dale Davis, 28, Jacksonville, FTA-evading arrest or detention (warrant), resisting arrest, search or transport (warrant);
Travis Preston Taylor Edwards, 28, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Tiffany Feagins, 31, Denton, MTA-possession of marijuana;
Tony Steven Fenmore, 37, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;
Lamyron Dudley Freedman, 60, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, FTA-bail jumping and failure to appear-felon, FTA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Elise Frigout, 20, Nacogdoches, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
Angela Galleos, 25, Jacksonville, abandon or endanger a child imminent danger, obstruction or retaliation, assault causing bodily injury;
Stephen Clark Gillespie, 36, Anna, assault family violence;
Tyrone Glenn, 44, Rusk, MTA-aggravated secual assault (Cherokee Co. warrant);
Tristan Hamilton, 34, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Christian Josue Hernandez, 18, New Summerfield, no drivers license, speeding;
Rita Darlene Johnson, 38, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief, public intoxication;
Philip Kirkwood, 36, Athens, driving while intoxicated-second, failure to identify; possession of marijuana;
Devonia Louse Knowles, 36, Jacksonville, failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Michael Wayne Kressin, 43, Nacogdoches, possession of marijuana, probation warrant;
Angelica Maria Martinez, 33, Jacksonville, abandon or endangering a child;
Brandon Chaarmichale McClelland, 43, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction;
James McClain, 20, Alto, public intoxication;
Daniel Lee Mettlen, 47, Pollok, parole hold;
Lasasha Jarei Moore, 32, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Charles Anthony Nelson, 45, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, interference with emergency request for assistance;
Jose Luis Padron, 39, Troup, public intoxication;
William James Edward Page, 21, Gallatin, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury;
Rachel Ahmar Rezai, 40, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention;
Kristopher Patrick Salmon, 31, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;
Shakira Denaye Stafford, 23, Rusk, three counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, disregarding stop sign, three counts of speeding;
Cameron Brady Weaver, 24, Longview, public intoxication, disorderly conduct;
Paul Lawrence White, 60, Alto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint.
