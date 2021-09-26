The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Tevin Baeza, 29, Frisco, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug;
Lajoy Racquel Bowens, 33, Jacksonville, injure to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause injury;
Amber Nichole Brown, 35, Jacksonville, fraud use or possession of identifying information, credit card or debit card abuse;
Jessica Chevrier, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance;
John Alexander Collins, 56, Alto, aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon; assault of a family or household member impeding breathing or circulation; interfering with emergency request for assistance;
Ira Louis Green, 58, Jacksonville, driving with license suspended, violating promise to appear;
Taylor William Greene, 26, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, MTA – possession of a controlled substance;
Kevin Hall, 51, Jacksonville, two counts FTA – criminal trespass (Cherokee County);
Christopher Dewayne Hayes, 33, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent;
Quinton Letroy High, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass;
Joseph Lee Howell, 26, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana (Washington County warrant);
Aaron Lee Hughes, 26, Center, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Christopher Harold Johnson 41, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, theft of firearm, possession of marijuana;
Joseph King, 37, Edgewater, public intoxication;
Kenneth Ray McKay, 66, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Charles Edward Morris, 62, Jacksonville, parole warrant (evading arrest with vehicle);
Colan Steven Nix, 34, Rusk, theft of property;
Randy Paul Orme, 49, Jacksonville; possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension;
Francisco Pena, 59, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Patrick Peoples, 40, Rusk, displaying expired license plates, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding;
Kloie Jade Peters, 18, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transport; driving while intoxicated;
Sara Louis Picard, 35, Huntsville, burglary of habitation;
Joseph Anthony Pope, 50, Rusk, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence;
Joshua Scott, 39, Lufkin, no driver’s license, open container;
Jose Alfredo Servin, 26, Jacksonville, silent abusive call or electronic communication to 911 service;
Rochelle Edwina Smith, 37, Jacksonville, assault on a family or household member impeding breath or circulation;
David Brian Tant, 36, Rusk, three counts of forgery of a financial instrument, two counts of fraud use or possession of identifying information;
Megan Veriato, 20, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Brenda Kay Yarbrough, 30, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
