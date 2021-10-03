The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Brian Keith Bradley, 50, Reklaw, burglary of vehicles;
Aprill Lilnn Byrom, 49, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Mark Anthony Uribe Duran, 31, Rusk, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;
Triston Jeremy Evans, 23, Nacogdoches, stalking, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
Christopher Ferrell, 38, Houston, possession of marijuana;
Shelby Gibson, 29, Palestine, public intoxication;
Archie Graham, III, 29, Jacksonville, FTA-assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Aaron Grenier, 39, Rusk, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license;
Otoniel Israel Hernandez, 23, jacksonville, ran a stop sign, violate promise to appear;
Brian Keith Irby, 27, Rusk, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
William S. Kerr, 42, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;
Nathan Thomas Lightell, 24, Palestine, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Jacob Presson Lynch, 28, Palestine, two counts of public intoxication;
Jordane Shaye Mallard, 24, Killeen, assaulting a public servant; resisting arrest, search or transport; driving while intoxicated; possession of marijuana;
Johnny Martinez, 19, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Christopher, Matson, 33, Rusk, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, handicap parking violation, driving while license invalid, city noise ordinance – loud music;
Jason Lynn Miler, 40, Alto, theft of property, theft of service;
Juan Carlos Narvaez-Lopez, 36, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second, failure to ID-fugitive intent-give false information;
Ivan Padilla Ornelas, 26, New Summerfield, driving while intoxicated – second;
Alonso Palacio, 19, public intoxication;
Billy Rentz, 36, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear;
Kristopher Patrick Salmon, 31, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Jacorey Ketnerick Winn, 25, Nacogdoches, resisting arrest, search or transport; displaying expired registration; failure to maintain financial responsibility; no drivers license;
Donald Wayne Young, 55, Rusk, possession of marijuana.
