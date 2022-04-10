Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Brandon Chase Alford, 30, Jacksonville, two counts of theft of property, two counts of criminal trespass;

Patrick Bowdy, 18, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Troy Bryant, 39, Dallas, driving while intoxicated;

Marcus Caruthers, 18, Kilgore, disorderly conduct;

Drew Quinton Clark, Jr., 25, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, two counts of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;

Henry Craig Coleman, 58, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Dustin Ray Dudley, 33, Bullard, court commitment assault causing bodily injury;

Jacinto Flores, Jr., 36, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Danny Ray Gilbert, 63, Bullard, displaying fictitious license plate;

Alberto Gonzales, Jr., 54, Dallas, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Kristi Marie Haney, 40, Rusk, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Virginia Hardeman, 38, Jacksonville, burglary of building-MTR;

Edgar Uriel Hernandez, 28, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Ramirez Jesus Hernandez, 22, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;

Anealya Horn, 21, Jacksonville, disorderly conduct/fighting;

Carl Dwayne Husband, 33, Rusk, aggravated assault on public servant;

Nasheed Rashod Kincade, 25, Jacksonville, FTA-possession of marijuana;

Misty Dawn Kirk, 44, Garland, unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Lily Ann Lachowitzer, 39, Jacksonville, theft of check;

Jeremy Lawrence, 33, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury;

Stephen Michael London, 42, Rusk, violate bond/protective order;

Lashawn Jerome Lucas, 30, Jacksonville aggravated robbery;

Tyrell McCray, 26, Kilgore, disorderly conduct;

Tommy Lynn McKinney, 58, Gallatin, public intoxication;

Christopher Albert Morgan, Jr., 43, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;

Bryan Ortiz, 19, Longview, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a drug paraphernalia;

Coby Pace, 36, Kilgore, burglary of a habitation-ROS;

Laura Anne Park, 45, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance;

Virginia Perrin, 38, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance-FTA;

Clyde Earl Rains, 41, Nacogdoches, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;

Justin Odell Ray, 32, Rusk, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;

Keyslen Markus Roberts, 23, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Jonathan Sijmpson, 33, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon-FTA, possession of marijuana-FTA;

Stacey Lynn Small, 49, Bullard, driving while intoxicated-third;

Micah Jared Staley, 41, Rusk, burglary of a habitation, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

Jennifer Rose Thomas, 35, Jacksonville, possession of drug paraphernalia;

James Thomas Williams, 38, Pollock, criminal mischief.

