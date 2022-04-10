The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Brandon Chase Alford, 30, Jacksonville, two counts of theft of property, two counts of criminal trespass;
Patrick Bowdy, 18, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Troy Bryant, 39, Dallas, driving while intoxicated;
Marcus Caruthers, 18, Kilgore, disorderly conduct;
Drew Quinton Clark, Jr., 25, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, two counts of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;
Henry Craig Coleman, 58, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Dustin Ray Dudley, 33, Bullard, court commitment assault causing bodily injury;
Jacinto Flores, Jr., 36, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Danny Ray Gilbert, 63, Bullard, displaying fictitious license plate;
Alberto Gonzales, Jr., 54, Dallas, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Kristi Marie Haney, 40, Rusk, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Virginia Hardeman, 38, Jacksonville, burglary of building-MTR;
Edgar Uriel Hernandez, 28, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Ramirez Jesus Hernandez, 22, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;
Anealya Horn, 21, Jacksonville, disorderly conduct/fighting;
Carl Dwayne Husband, 33, Rusk, aggravated assault on public servant;
Nasheed Rashod Kincade, 25, Jacksonville, FTA-possession of marijuana;
Misty Dawn Kirk, 44, Garland, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Lily Ann Lachowitzer, 39, Jacksonville, theft of check;
Jeremy Lawrence, 33, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury;
Stephen Michael London, 42, Rusk, violate bond/protective order;
Lashawn Jerome Lucas, 30, Jacksonville aggravated robbery;
Tyrell McCray, 26, Kilgore, disorderly conduct;
Tommy Lynn McKinney, 58, Gallatin, public intoxication;
Christopher Albert Morgan, Jr., 43, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Bryan Ortiz, 19, Longview, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a drug paraphernalia;
Coby Pace, 36, Kilgore, burglary of a habitation-ROS;
Laura Anne Park, 45, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance;
Virginia Perrin, 38, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance-FTA;
Clyde Earl Rains, 41, Nacogdoches, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;
Justin Odell Ray, 32, Rusk, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;
Keyslen Markus Roberts, 23, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Jonathan Sijmpson, 33, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon-FTA, possession of marijuana-FTA;
Stacey Lynn Small, 49, Bullard, driving while intoxicated-third;
Micah Jared Staley, 41, Rusk, burglary of a habitation, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Jennifer Rose Thomas, 35, Jacksonville, possession of drug paraphernalia;
James Thomas Williams, 38, Pollock, criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.