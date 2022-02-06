Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

Juan Flores Aguilar, 41, Alto, possession with intent to promote child pornography;

Rafael Aguilar, 32, Bullard, intoxication manslaughter with vehicle;

Lola Ann Atkinson, 58, Rusk, parole warrant, possession of a controlled substance;

Leon Gusavo Carias, 20, Palestine, possession of marijuana;

Jessica Chevrier, 36, Tyler, continuous violence against family;

Amanda Bet cooper, 39, Bullard, parole warrant tampering or fabricating physical evidence;

Derrick Faggans, 57, Longview, walking on highway with traffic;

Broderick Jovondrae Garner, 35, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Robin Goodson, 67, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Gene Kent Hendry, 67, Jacksonville driving while intoxicated;

Marcos Antonio Hernandez, 36, Bullard, sale or distribution of harmful material to a minor, violate promise to appear, speeding, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

William Allen Hunt, 33, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second;

James Lane, 40, Frankston, driving while intoxicated;

Manuel Longoria, 49, Henderson, driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon;

Caleb Michael Marsh, 24, Rusk, burglary of a habitation;

Wendy Carol Mcelhaney, 44, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of forgery of a financial instrument;

Troy Wayne Morae, 58, Elkhart, speeding 11-14 mph, no motor vehicle inspections, display fictitious license plate, driving while license suspended, failure to appear;

Arron Tyler Osborn, 27, Henderson, possession of marijuana;

Kameryn Keith Petters, 19, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Danny Reed, 47, Nacogdoches, driving while intoxicated – second;

James Blake Richardson, 31, Jacksonville, parole violation;

Alandrea Roberts, 19, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;

Dax Eugene Robertson, 24, Groesbeck, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated – second;

Jamie Roush, 36, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Larry Carl Smith, Jr., 55, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury;

Torrian Stubblefield, 21, Tyler, assault causing bodily injury;

Jerson Mishel Tacam, 30, Jacksonville, sex abuse of a child continuous;

Rachel Tucker, 42, Chandler, driving while intoxicated;

Edward Moses Vazquez, 29, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Colt Jeffery Walker, 36, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Terrence White, 29, Jacksonville, no drivers license, no insurance.

