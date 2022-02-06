The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Juan Flores Aguilar, 41, Alto, possession with intent to promote child pornography;
Rafael Aguilar, 32, Bullard, intoxication manslaughter with vehicle;
Lola Ann Atkinson, 58, Rusk, parole warrant, possession of a controlled substance;
Leon Gusavo Carias, 20, Palestine, possession of marijuana;
Jessica Chevrier, 36, Tyler, continuous violence against family;
Amanda Bet cooper, 39, Bullard, parole warrant tampering or fabricating physical evidence;
Derrick Faggans, 57, Longview, walking on highway with traffic;
Broderick Jovondrae Garner, 35, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Robin Goodson, 67, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Gene Kent Hendry, 67, Jacksonville driving while intoxicated;
Marcos Antonio Hernandez, 36, Bullard, sale or distribution of harmful material to a minor, violate promise to appear, speeding, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
William Allen Hunt, 33, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second;
James Lane, 40, Frankston, driving while intoxicated;
Manuel Longoria, 49, Henderson, driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon;
Caleb Michael Marsh, 24, Rusk, burglary of a habitation;
Wendy Carol Mcelhaney, 44, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of forgery of a financial instrument;
Troy Wayne Morae, 58, Elkhart, speeding 11-14 mph, no motor vehicle inspections, display fictitious license plate, driving while license suspended, failure to appear;
Arron Tyler Osborn, 27, Henderson, possession of marijuana;
Kameryn Keith Petters, 19, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Danny Reed, 47, Nacogdoches, driving while intoxicated – second;
James Blake Richardson, 31, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Alandrea Roberts, 19, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;
Dax Eugene Robertson, 24, Groesbeck, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated – second;
Jamie Roush, 36, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Larry Carl Smith, Jr., 55, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury;
Torrian Stubblefield, 21, Tyler, assault causing bodily injury;
Jerson Mishel Tacam, 30, Jacksonville, sex abuse of a child continuous;
Rachel Tucker, 42, Chandler, driving while intoxicated;
Edward Moses Vazquez, 29, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Colt Jeffery Walker, 36, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Terrence White, 29, Jacksonville, no drivers license, no insurance.
