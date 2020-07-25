The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
July 14-20
Roe Jackson Jr., 42, Rusk, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, failure to identify, driving while intoxicated;
John Aguilar Jr., 24, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Staci Leigh Bergemann, 43, Jacksonville, no driver's license, driving while invalid and warrants for running a stop sign, burglary of a habitation, ordinance – dog at large, ordinance – unvaccinated animal and for two counts of violating a promise to appear;
Justin Jamere Brown, 27, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to family member;
Noel James Casteel, 53, Zwollle, Louisiana, public intoxication, open container in motor vehicle;
Melvin Christopher Elam, 43, Jacksonville, burglary of a building;
Marquarly Durand Ford, 25, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Clayton Michael George, 22, Jacksonville, assaults of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation;
Jose Pedro Guerrero, 23 Jacksonville, criminal trespass, warrant for criminal trespass;
Joseph Lee Howell, 25, Tyler, release of surety for possession of a controlled substance, no driver's license;
Aaliyah Ashanti Johnson, 18, Rusk, disorderly conduct;
Preston Ray Lake, 32, Bullard, warrant for violating a bond/protective order;
Kimberly Jeanette Loggins, 35, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Natalie Jill McBride, 31, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to a family member;
David Duran McLean, 36, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault of a child, assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation;
Eric Dwayne Paulk, 37, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest, search or transport, interfering with public duties, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of deadly conduct with a firearm;
Roderick Shamon Powers, 23, Nacogdoches, manufacturer/delivery of a controlled substance;
Elicia Ross, 19, Tyler, disorderly conduct;
Jeremi Anton Sanders, 34, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia;
William Joseph Solis, 31, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Jennifer Rose Thomas, 33, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Pablo Torres Jr, 39, Jacksonville, motion to adjudicate for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, credit card or debit card abuse elderly;
Jennifer Elaine Vick, 39, Jacksonville, theft of property with two or more convictions – enhanced;
Brian Andrew Walding, 17, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury, terroristic threat, assault;
Curtis Lamount Williams jr., 39, Jacksonville, parole warrant; and
Jason Earl Wolf, 43, Alto, driving while license invalid.
