The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

July 14-20

Roe Jackson Jr., 42, Rusk, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, failure to identify, driving while intoxicated;

John Aguilar Jr., 24, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

Staci Leigh Bergemann, 43, Jacksonville, no driver's license, driving while invalid and warrants for running a stop sign, burglary of a habitation, ordinance – dog at large, ordinance – unvaccinated animal and for two counts of violating a promise to appear;

Justin Jamere Brown, 27, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to family member;

Noel James Casteel, 53, Zwollle, Louisiana, public intoxication, open container in motor vehicle;

Melvin Christopher Elam, 43, Jacksonville, burglary of a building;

Marquarly Durand Ford, 25, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Clayton Michael George, 22, Jacksonville, assaults of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation;

Jose Pedro Guerrero, 23 Jacksonville, criminal trespass, warrant for criminal trespass;

Joseph Lee Howell, 25, Tyler, release of surety for possession of a controlled substance, no driver's license;

Aaliyah Ashanti Johnson, 18, Rusk, disorderly conduct;

Preston Ray Lake, 32, Bullard, warrant for violating a bond/protective order;

Kimberly Jeanette Loggins, 35, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;

Natalie Jill McBride, 31, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to a family member; 

David Duran McLean, 36, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault of a child, assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation;

Eric Dwayne Paulk, 37, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest, search or transport, interfering with public duties, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of deadly conduct with a firearm;

Roderick Shamon Powers, 23, Nacogdoches, manufacturer/delivery of a controlled substance;

Elicia Ross, 19, Tyler, disorderly conduct;

Jeremi Anton Sanders, 34, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia;

William Joseph Solis, 31, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Jennifer Rose Thomas, 33, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Pablo Torres Jr, 39, Jacksonville, motion to adjudicate for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, credit card or debit card abuse elderly;

Jennifer Elaine Vick, 39, Jacksonville, theft of property with two or more convictions – enhanced;

Brian Andrew Walding, 17, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury, terroristic threat, assault;

Curtis Lamount Williams jr., 39, Jacksonville, parole warrant; and

Jason Earl Wolf, 43, Alto, driving while license invalid.

