The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

July 21-27

Kolton C. Barber, 25, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol;

Roger Dale Byrd, 55, Jacksonville, two counts of continuous violence against the family;

Raymond Dalbert, 64, Abilene, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Billi Kae Flynn, 54, Bullard, accident involving damage to vehicle;

Jon O'Dale Garrett, 43, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to family member, warrant for driving while license invalid – with previous conviction;

Morgan Guidry, 25, Lufkin, public intoxication;

Arena Maria Layne, 18, Jacksonville, failure to identify;

Jeffrey Dale McMillan, 46, Palestine, driving while license invalid – with previous conviction;

Amanda Monique Milligan, 33, Slidell, Louisiana, possession of marijuana;

Ivan Minjarez, 33, Kilgore, driving while intoxicated – third offense or more, unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Amanda Leann Moore, 37, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug;

Nathaniel Lenell Moore, 32, Jacksonville, warrant for burglary of a habitation;

Charles William Paulk, 42, Jacksonville, Criminal Trespass of a habitation;

Justin David Lee Powell, 31, Rusk, assault causes bodily injury to a family member, failure to appear for criminal trespass;

Luke James Prosise, 25, Rusk, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a public servant, motion to adjudicate for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, motion to adjudicate for prohibited substance/item in a correctional or civilian facility;

Brandon Rodgers, 20, Jacksonville, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance;

Joshua Dale Sanders, 33, Jacksonville, violation of a protective order;

Deshawn Sessions, 32, Rusk, public intoxication, disorderly conduct – abusive language in public;

Jeremy Jerome Shedd, 33, New Summerfield, interfering with emergency request for assistance;

Joyce Ann Shedd, 32, Rusk, criminal mischief;

Melonie Jo Stallings, 35, Rusk, burglary of a habitation;

Jose Saul Tavera, 24, Jacksonville, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and for driving while intoxicated;

Patrick Dewayne Thompson, 41, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Robert Waggoner, 17, Rusk, burglary of a building;

Tony Waggoner, 19, Rusk. burglary of a building;

Laci Michaela Weems, 23, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Christopher Dylon Willis, 28, Jacksonville, arrest/evading detention with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance;

Donald Wayne Young, 54, Rusk, disorderly conduct – abusive language; and

Donald Wayne Young, 54, Rusk, disorderly conduct.

