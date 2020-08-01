The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
July 21-27
Kolton C. Barber, 25, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol;
Roger Dale Byrd, 55, Jacksonville, two counts of continuous violence against the family;
Raymond Dalbert, 64, Abilene, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Billi Kae Flynn, 54, Bullard, accident involving damage to vehicle;
Jon O'Dale Garrett, 43, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to family member, warrant for driving while license invalid – with previous conviction;
Morgan Guidry, 25, Lufkin, public intoxication;
Arena Maria Layne, 18, Jacksonville, failure to identify;
Jeffrey Dale McMillan, 46, Palestine, driving while license invalid – with previous conviction;
Amanda Monique Milligan, 33, Slidell, Louisiana, possession of marijuana;
Ivan Minjarez, 33, Kilgore, driving while intoxicated – third offense or more, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Amanda Leann Moore, 37, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug;
Nathaniel Lenell Moore, 32, Jacksonville, warrant for burglary of a habitation;
Charles William Paulk, 42, Jacksonville, Criminal Trespass of a habitation;
Justin David Lee Powell, 31, Rusk, assault causes bodily injury to a family member, failure to appear for criminal trespass;
Luke James Prosise, 25, Rusk, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a public servant, motion to adjudicate for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, motion to adjudicate for prohibited substance/item in a correctional or civilian facility;
Brandon Rodgers, 20, Jacksonville, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance;
Joshua Dale Sanders, 33, Jacksonville, violation of a protective order;
Deshawn Sessions, 32, Rusk, public intoxication, disorderly conduct – abusive language in public;
Jeremy Jerome Shedd, 33, New Summerfield, interfering with emergency request for assistance;
Joyce Ann Shedd, 32, Rusk, criminal mischief;
Melonie Jo Stallings, 35, Rusk, burglary of a habitation;
Jose Saul Tavera, 24, Jacksonville, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and for driving while intoxicated;
Patrick Dewayne Thompson, 41, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Robert Waggoner, 17, Rusk, burglary of a building;
Tony Waggoner, 19, Rusk. burglary of a building;
Laci Michaela Weems, 23, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Christopher Dylon Willis, 28, Jacksonville, arrest/evading detention with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance;
Donald Wayne Young, 54, Rusk, disorderly conduct – abusive language; and
Donald Wayne Young, 54, Rusk, disorderly conduct.
