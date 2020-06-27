The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
June 16-22
Quincey Allen, 35, Cuney, assault causes bodily injury to family member;
Dumaurier Desean Applon, 40, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated – third or more offense, warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
Michelle Alejandra Barraza, 18, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Rita Michele Carter, 57, Rusk, continuous violence against the family, deadly conduct;
Heath Aaron Cox, 31, Rusk, failure to appear for theft of service;
Dexter Lynn Davis Jr., 26, Jacksonville, burglary of habitation – commits assaults, obstruction or retaliation, interference with emergency request for assistance, failure to appear for possession of marijuana, motion to adjudicate for possession of marijuana, open container in vehicle, no driver's license;
Alverto A. Esquivel, 28 Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with vehicle;
Cecil Finley, 42 Alto, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person;
Christopher Blake Gilliam, 45, Wells, deadly conduct – discharge firearm individual(s);
Jose Pedro Guerrero, 23, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Jose Luis Hernandez, 25, Jacksonville, assault on peace officer/judge, resisting arrest, search or transport, evading arrest/detention;
Patrick Gene Kimbrell, 31, Alto, warrant for possession of a controlled substance;
Christopher Massey, 32, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Perry Dashun Mayfield, 52, Bullard, possession of marijuana;
Roger Mullins, 45, Jacksonville, terroristic threat of family/household, abandoning/endangering child – criminal negligence;
Keiuna Rodhell Paul, 25, Athens, murder – Count 1, aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury;
Thurman Burr Reid, 53, Cuney, assault causes bodily injury to family member, parole warrant;
Brenda Denice Romero, 23, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury;
Toni Luan Sager, 54, Douglass, public intoxication;
John Dwane Sanders, 67, Jacksonville, aggravated assault of date/family/household member with weapon;
Lauren Vinccent Sarabia, 29, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Laci Michaela Weems, 23, Jacksonville, assault;
Corey Deshaun Willis, 39 Jacksonville, accident involving injury, warrants for violating promise to appear, public intoxication, failure to yield right-of-way, two counts of driving while license suspended under Pprovisions; and
Jose Yebra-Perez, 44, Jacksonville, two counts of assault causes bodily injury to family member.
