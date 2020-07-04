The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

June 23-29

James Matthew Allen, 28, Cuney, continuous violence against the family;

Jamie De la Torre Arrellano, 18, public intoxication;

Kennard Xzavier Dorsey, 25, Rusk, assault causes bodily injury/family violence;

Robert Duane Dye, 30, Jacksonville, warrant for assault causes bodily injury;

Jose Pedro Guerrero, 23, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

John Wayne King, 38, Rusk, parole violation;

Richard Glenn Matheny, 39, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Patrick Dewayne McClelland, 29, Jacksonville, abandoning/endangering a child – criminal negligence, unlawfully carrying a weapon, public intoxication, criminal mischief;

Isaias Sandoval Mena, 18, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Kenneth Robert Menchey Jr., 39, Malakoff, theft of property;

Jose Guadalupe Mendieta, 19, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone;

Edgar Muniz, 17, Jacksonville, driving under the influence – minor;

Mathew Waine Nock, 32, Andrews, assault of a family/household member by impeding breath;

Walter James Pedersen, warrant for burglary of a habitation, probation violation for possession of a controlled substance;

Uriel Rangel, 25, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second offense;

John Glen Ray, 50, Jacksonville, warrants for probation violation – possession of a controlled substance and for probation violation – tampering with/fabricating physical evidence;

John Alton Roycroft, 44, Rusk, credit card or debit card abuse;

Aaron Lynn Schakosky, 32, Reklaw, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest, search or transport, failure to ID, criminal trespass, two counts of prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Jonathan Michael Self, 21, Rusk, criminal trespass, warrant for burglary of a habitation;

Dallas Nacole Slate, 22, Grapeland, driving while intoxicated;

Ramon Jesus Uribe, 35, Jacksonville, assault of a family/household member – with previous conviction, warrant for harassment;

Lindsey Marie Wilson, 41, Tyler, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana; and

Donald Wayne Young, 54, Rusk, criminal trespass.

