The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
June 23-29
James Matthew Allen, 28, Cuney, continuous violence against the family;
Jamie De la Torre Arrellano, 18, public intoxication;
Kennard Xzavier Dorsey, 25, Rusk, assault causes bodily injury/family violence;
Robert Duane Dye, 30, Jacksonville, warrant for assault causes bodily injury;
Jose Pedro Guerrero, 23, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
John Wayne King, 38, Rusk, parole violation;
Richard Glenn Matheny, 39, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Patrick Dewayne McClelland, 29, Jacksonville, abandoning/endangering a child – criminal negligence, unlawfully carrying a weapon, public intoxication, criminal mischief;
Isaias Sandoval Mena, 18, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Kenneth Robert Menchey Jr., 39, Malakoff, theft of property;
Jose Guadalupe Mendieta, 19, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone;
Edgar Muniz, 17, Jacksonville, driving under the influence – minor;
Mathew Waine Nock, 32, Andrews, assault of a family/household member by impeding breath;
Walter James Pedersen, warrant for burglary of a habitation, probation violation for possession of a controlled substance;
Uriel Rangel, 25, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second offense;
John Glen Ray, 50, Jacksonville, warrants for probation violation – possession of a controlled substance and for probation violation – tampering with/fabricating physical evidence;
John Alton Roycroft, 44, Rusk, credit card or debit card abuse;
Aaron Lynn Schakosky, 32, Reklaw, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest, search or transport, failure to ID, criminal trespass, two counts of prohibited substance in a correctional facility;
Jonathan Michael Self, 21, Rusk, criminal trespass, warrant for burglary of a habitation;
Dallas Nacole Slate, 22, Grapeland, driving while intoxicated;
Ramon Jesus Uribe, 35, Jacksonville, assault of a family/household member – with previous conviction, warrant for harassment;
Lindsey Marie Wilson, 41, Tyler, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana; and
Donald Wayne Young, 54, Rusk, criminal trespass.
