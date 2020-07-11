The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
June 30-July 6
Cody Barlow, 22, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;
David Paul Beaver, 39, Rusk, aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury;
Levi Kenyon Beck, no motor vehicle liability insurance, failure to appear, failed to signal turn, operating motor vehicle without license plate, changed lanes when unsafe, two counts of driving while license suspended;
Samuel Blair Jr, 57, Tyler, exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled;
Victoria Broussard, 22, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear for criminal trespass;
Cade Logan Chandler, 20, Jacksonville, two counts of assault/family violence - continuous;
Jimmy Lee Chester, 54, Sulphur Springs, driving while intoxicated – second offense, unlawfully carrying a weapon;
Scott Anson Coe, 42, Tyler, aggravated assault/family violence – enhanced, with prior conviction, felony escape while arrested/confined, failure to identify, resisting arrest, search or transport, parole violation;
Rita Crane, 64, Bullard, driving while intoxicated;
James Lindsay Cromer, 35, Bullard, theft, warrant for possession of a controlled substance;
Cody Wayne Davlin, 28, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Randy Lee Duffield Jr., 39, Jacksonville, failure to appear for burglary of a building;
Cedric Dewane Dupree, 43, Palestine, bench warrant for possession of a controlled substance;
Alecia Franklin, 25, Jacksonville, theft of service;
Laura Lee Galvan, 28, Bullard, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated – with an open container ofalcohol;
John Ethyl Goodwin, 40, Jacksonville, evading arrest/detection with vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance;
Christopher Paul Griffin, 38, Nacogdoches, credit card or debit card abuse;
Jerry Griffin, 55, Arp, driving while intoxicated – second offense;
Jonathan Dewayne Hall, 35, Kilgore, no driver's license, displaying expired license plate, violating a promise to appear;
Daniel Tiger Howard, 43, Henderson, criminal trespass;
Jonathan Keenan, 36, Bullard, assault causes bodily injury to family member;
Jakob Logan Key, 18, Bullard, possession of marijuana;
Israel Lauren, 31, Rusk, burglary of a habitation, possession of marijuana;
Christopher Allen Lowrance, 34, Bullard, release of surety for possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance;
Cayden Dewayne Lyons, 17, Jacksonville, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana;
Crystal Latrae Maze, 28, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Claude Eugene Odinot Jr., 62, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, warrants for driving with invalid license-with previous conviction and for failure to appear for driving with invalid license - with previous conviction;
Jonatan Rivera, 22, Rusk, deadly conduct;
Joshua Dale Sanders, 33, Jacksonville, criminal mischief, violating bond/protective orders;
William Joseph Solis, 31, Jacksonville, violating a promise to appear, two counts of public intoxication;
Jacob Dell Tadlock, 25, Whitehouse, parole warrant; and
Martin Vitales Vega, 51, Rusk, parole violation, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
