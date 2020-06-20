The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
June 9-15
County jail reports for June 9-15
Hope Cheyenne Adams, 23, Rusk, injury to a child/elderly/ person;
Courtney Dwayne Anderson, 26, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Arthur Wayne Arnold, 48 Jacksonville, aggravated assault of family/household member – with previous conviction;
Amanda Kaye Baker, 32 Rusk, two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia;
April Michelle Baker, 31 Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Willie Joe Baker, 53, Frankston, failure to appear for failure to identify;
Wynona Mae Durrett Belk, 66, Jacksonville, assault on a police officer;
Travis Neal Crockett, 28, Jacksonville, sexual assault;
Michael Denton, 34, The Colony, driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon;
Steven Lamar Eldridges, 43, Frankston, failure to appear for possession of marijuana;
Kyle Delance Everage, 31, Palestine, evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest, search or transport, driving while intoxicated;
Ronnie Charles Howard, 66, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Martin Huddleston, 39, Palestine, public intoxication;
Bettina Louise Huth, 39, Jacksonville, displaying expired license plate, expired operator's license, two counts of failure to appear and warrants for speeding, no motor vehicle liability and driving while license suspended;
Blake Cameron Jones, 20, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Preston Ray Lake, 32, Bullard, court commitment for criminal non-support;
Sherry Dianne Lawson, 52, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, motion to revoke for tampering with/fabricating physical evidence;
Lorie Lanell Lively, 55, Little Elm, assault causes bodily injury to family member, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Angelica Maria Martinez, 31, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, seven counts of abandoning/endangering a child – criminal negligence;
Dylan Kyle Masters, 26, Troup, evading arrest/detention;
Kelli Elyse McCarty, 39 Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance;
Claburn Kiel McWilliams, 36, Nashville, Arkansas, warrant for possession of marijuana;
Samuel Joseph miles, 24 Jacksonville, warrants for violating a promise to appear, public intoxication and assault;
Francisco Montoya, 31 Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to family member;
Alan Wayne Morse, 45, Palestine, driving while intoxicated – with previous conviction;
Kentodrick Rogers, 17, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to family member, terroristic threat of family/household;
Courtney Diane Smith, 32, Fort Worth, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Morris Edward Stone, 50, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Jake Daniel Triplett, 30, Jacksonville, motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance
Cari Ann Woods, 32, Gallatin, forgery;
William Ray Wright, 50, Bullard, continuous violence against the family; and
Donald Wayne Young, 54, Rusk, criminal trespass, public intoxication, violating a promise to appear.
