March 24-30

John Victor Bjornson, 50, Alto, driving while intoxicated – second offense and possession of marijuana;

Brandon Wayne Burkley, 36, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Francisco Jesus Campa, 33, Alto, warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Mitchell Thomas Cox, 31, Rusk, assault/family violence and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Paul Daniel Dille, 30, Baytown, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity;

Jose Esquivel, 32, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Arthur Joseph Hicks IV, 27, Jacksonville, theft and two counts of criminal trespass;

Jordy Tremell James, 26, Lufkin, possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of marijuana;

Demetrio Denova Martinez, 49, Rusk, driving while intoxicated/open container of alcohol;

James David Meador, 33, Jacksonville, theft, public intoxication, no motor vehicle liability insurance and failure to appear;

Garland Shattuck, 64, Rusk, warrant for probation;

Justin Lee Stevenson, 28, Temple, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated;

Jeffrey Ethan Thomas, 41, Whitehouse, motion to revoke for possession of a controlled substance;

Johnnie May Tinsley, 57, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;

Deauganique Deshee Wells, 25, Palestine, assault/family violence; and

Darren Williams, 20, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

