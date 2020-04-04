The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
March 24-30
John Victor Bjornson, 50, Alto, driving while intoxicated – second offense and possession of marijuana;
Brandon Wayne Burkley, 36, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Francisco Jesus Campa, 33, Alto, warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Mitchell Thomas Cox, 31, Rusk, assault/family violence and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Paul Daniel Dille, 30, Baytown, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity;
Jose Esquivel, 32, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Arthur Joseph Hicks IV, 27, Jacksonville, theft and two counts of criminal trespass;
Jordy Tremell James, 26, Lufkin, possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of marijuana;
Demetrio Denova Martinez, 49, Rusk, driving while intoxicated/open container of alcohol;
James David Meador, 33, Jacksonville, theft, public intoxication, no motor vehicle liability insurance and failure to appear;
Garland Shattuck, 64, Rusk, warrant for probation;
Justin Lee Stevenson, 28, Temple, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated;
Jeffrey Ethan Thomas, 41, Whitehouse, motion to revoke for possession of a controlled substance;
Johnnie May Tinsley, 57, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;
Deauganique Deshee Wells, 25, Palestine, assault/family violence; and
Darren Williams, 20, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
