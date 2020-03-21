The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
March 10-16
Hope Cheyenne Adams, 23, Rusk, evading arrest/detention;
Timothy Bryan Adams Jr., 19, Rusk, terroristic threat of a family/household;
Janie Dudley Angton, 45, Tyler, warrant for possession of a controlled substance;
John Wayne Arnouville, 43, homeless, public intoxication;
Toni Tamia Bailey, 18, Jacksonville, assault and evading arrest/detention;
Kolton C. Barber, 25, Jacksonville, assault/family violence;
David Paul Beaver, 39, Rusk, assault/family violence;
Cherri Akinica Breaux, 26, Crowley, warrant for driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15;
Jacqueline Nayeli Bunch, 23, Bullard, possession of marijuana;
Rodney Shane Bunch, 18, Bullard, deadly conduct;
Chance Kelly Burns, 25, Jacksonville, unlawful restraint, two counts of abandoning/endangering a child, displaying a fictitious license plate, driving while license suspended, no motor vehicle liability insurance and failure to appear;
Ahmadreion Casel, 21, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Amanda Christine Haxton Cole, 39, Troup, failure to appear for assault/family violence;
Bryan Jay Collins, 44, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Qundrae Rashon Cox, 24, Jacksonville, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a promise to appear;
Steven Cole Dossey, 20, Rusk, public intoxication;
Josue Salvador Gallegos, 20, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Emerson James Griffin, 60, Alto, driving while intoxicated;
Raymond Terry Hamilton Jr., 39, Jacksonville, motion to adjudicate for assault/family violence;
Aaron Lee Hughes, 25, Center, release of surety for unauthorized use of a vehicle and a parole hold;
Drashaydrian Montell Hunter, 28, Rusk, disorderly conduct and no driver's license;
Terrance Tristan Ingram, 27, Jacksonville, warrants for no driver's license and violating a promise to appear;
Xavier Keith Jackson, 25, Rusk, court commitment for possession of marijuana;
Christopher Todd Jones, 35, Jacksonville, a probation violation;
Matthew Aaron Lavender, 31, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of forgery, speeding and no driver's license;
Jesse Cole Loden, 23, Rusk, assault and interference with an emergency request for assistance;
Juan Manuel Maciel Jr., 58, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second offense;
Henry Anthony Madrid, 26, Jacksonville, deadly conduct/discharging a firearm;
Jorge Eduardo Medina, 18, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Jesse Lee Mims, 32, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second offense;
Taddrick Reshod Montgomery, 19, Jacksonville, warrant for sexual assault of a child;
Carrie Lynn Murphy, 40, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;
Eric William Pryor, 47, Jacksonville, bond violation for unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Carlos Antonio Ramirez, 19, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Maleeque Rashoun Riden, 20, Jacksonville, failure to identify;
Barbara Paula Rivera, 41, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of property against the elderly and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle;
Jason Edward Robinson, 38, Jacksonville, felony bail jumping/failure to appear and failure to appear for a prohibited substance in a correctional facility;
Toni Luan Sager, 54, Rusk, theft;
Christopher Scott, 52, Tyler, driving while intoxicated – third or more offense;
Treon Oneal Scott, 18, Rusk, deadly conduct/discharging a firearm;
Treon Oneal Scott, 18, Rusk, disorderly conduct;
Marco Antonio Servin, 21, Jacksonville, warrants for two counts of no driver's license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no motor vehicle insurance and two counts of violating a promise to appear;
James Marcus Stone, 25, Jacksonville, hindering secured creditors, failure to appear for hindering secured creditors, violation of a promise to appear and dog at large;
Sarah Elizabeth Tucker, 34, Overton, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Joseph Bradley Vaughn, 23, Rusk, warrant for violation of a bond/protective order;
Dakota Delane Wallace, 21, Jacksonville, deadly conduct/discharging a firearm;
Tylon Rayshawn Wallace, 21, Jacksonville, no driver'qs seat belt and violating a promise to appear;
Tawanna Brashell Whitaker, 49, Jacksonville, theft with two or more previous convictions;
Daniel Williams, 36, Lufkin, public intoxication;
Gary Williams, 37, Jacksonville, assault/family violence;
Robert Vaughn Williams, 25, Jacksonville, failure to appear for resisting arrest, search and transport;
Jerry Scott Wofford, 46, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Cari Ann Woods, 32, Gallatin, parole violation;
Morgan Nettles Wright, 38, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving on the wrong side of the road; and
Vedrel Y'Barra, 46, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated.
