The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
March 4-10
Johnathon Mark Adcock, 43, Jacksonville, motion to revoke for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
Jeffery Wayne Almond, 35, Jacksonville, failure to appear for evading arrest/detention with vehicle;
Victor Lamar Anderson, 47, Palestine, attempted escape, expired operator’s license, failure to signal distance turn, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Deandre Marquie Argumon, 34, Wells, parole;
Christi Lynn Bailey, 38, Corsicana, hindering secured creditors, release of surety for stealing/receiving stolen check;
Jessica Brionna Baker, 28, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, warrants for violating a promise to appear, driving without lights when required and no driver’s license;
Kevin Wade Bradley, 29, possession of a controlled substance, warrant for violating a promise to appear;
Levar Bradley, 40, warrant for criminal mischief;
Anthony Wayne Brooks, 34, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;
Aprill Linn Byrom, 47, Jacksonville, assault;
Steven Wayne Cameron, 54, Jacksonville, injury to a child;
Wilson Carrasco-Aplicano, 37, Baytown, two counts of theft of property;
Dakenyon Dwayne Davis, 20, Nacogdoches, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance;
Travis Brax Davis, 22, Chandler, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, driving in center lane, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Triston Michael Dunham, 23, Splendora, possession of marijuana, failure to appear for possession of marijuana;
Joshua Lynn Gattis, 40, San Augustine, possession of a controlled substance;
Sabrina Ann Gray, 37, Cuney, two counts each of disorderly conduct/fighting, no driver’s license and child passenger safety seat system violation;
Jose Danilo Guevara-Carrasco, 30, Baytown, two counts of theft of property;
Jimmie Chance Guillen, 29, Rusk, failure to appear for abandoning/endangering a child – criminal negligence;
Jose Johnathan Hernandez, 27, Jacksonville, deadly conduct – discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, motion to appear for burglary of a habitation;
Jennifer Dawn Hills, 41, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Roger Hughes, 60, unauthorized absence from a community correction facility;
Meagan Leeann Jones, 32, Lufkin, warrant for driving while license invalid – with previous conviction;
Madison Martin, 21, Chandler, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for violation of a bond for possession of a controlled substance;
Brittany Nicole McGowan, 32, Rusk, assault/family violence;
Cameron Meyers, 37, Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
William Cory Mitchell, 52, Rusk, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates;
Jimmy Deshawn Mosley Jr., 55, Jacksonville, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence;
Brandon Myers, 21, Alto, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Tyquan Mathew Neal, 24, Tyler, possession of marijuana;
Juan Amezquita Perez Jr., failure to appear for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to appear – enhanced and warrants for driving without lights required, violating a promise to appear, failure to appear, no motor vehicle insurance and two counts of no driver’s license;
Jennifer Lynn Pruitt, 35, Rusk, failure to maintain financial responsibility, handicap parking violation;
Orlando Rico, 22, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Anthony Cornelius Roberts, 25, Laneville, warrants for driving while license invalid and no driver’s license;
Luis Enrique Sanchez, 34, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Michelle Adams Santos, 61, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for failure to appear for bond forfeiture for possession of a controlled substance;
Elma Elaine Stine, 55, Bullard, two counts of forgery;
Willie Terry Talbert Jr., 37, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid;
Alexander Estrada Torres, 24, Nacogdoches, driving while license invalid;
Simon Torres Vasquez, 55, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest/detention with vehicle/watercraft – with previous conviction;
Justin Lee Wakeham, 26, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Fredrick Demond Whitaker, 32, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; and
Amber Diane Wright, 38, Jacksonville, no driver’s license.
