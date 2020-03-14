The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

March 4-10

Johnathon Mark Adcock, 43, Jacksonville, motion to revoke for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;

Jeffery Wayne Almond, 35, Jacksonville, failure to appear for evading arrest/detention with vehicle;

Victor Lamar Anderson, 47, Palestine, attempted escape, expired operator’s license, failure to signal distance turn, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Deandre Marquie Argumon, 34, Wells, parole;

Christi Lynn Bailey, 38, Corsicana, hindering secured creditors, release of surety for stealing/receiving stolen check;

Jessica Brionna Baker, 28, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, warrants for violating a promise to appear, driving without lights when required and no driver’s license;

Kevin Wade Bradley, 29, possession of a controlled substance, warrant for violating a promise to appear;

Levar Bradley, 40, warrant for criminal mischief;

Anthony Wayne Brooks, 34, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;

Aprill Linn Byrom, 47, Jacksonville, assault;

Steven Wayne Cameron, 54, Jacksonville, injury to a child;

Wilson Carrasco-Aplicano, 37, Baytown, two counts of theft of property;

Dakenyon Dwayne Davis, 20, Nacogdoches, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance;

Travis Brax Davis, 22, Chandler, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, driving in center lane, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Triston Michael Dunham, 23, Splendora, possession of marijuana, failure to appear for possession of marijuana;

Joshua Lynn Gattis, 40, San Augustine, possession of a controlled substance;

Sabrina Ann Gray, 37, Cuney, two counts each of disorderly conduct/fighting, no driver’s license and child passenger safety seat system violation;

Jose Danilo Guevara-Carrasco, 30, Baytown, two counts of theft of property;

Jimmie Chance Guillen, 29, Rusk, failure to appear for abandoning/endangering a child – criminal negligence;

Jose Johnathan Hernandez, 27, Jacksonville, deadly conduct – discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, motion to appear for burglary of a habitation;

Jennifer Dawn Hills, 41, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Roger Hughes, 60, unauthorized absence from a community correction facility;

Meagan Leeann Jones, 32, Lufkin, warrant for driving while license invalid – with previous conviction;

Madison Martin, 21, Chandler, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for violation of a bond for possession of a controlled substance;

Brittany Nicole McGowan, 32, Rusk, assault/family violence;

Cameron Meyers, 37, Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;

William Cory Mitchell, 52, Rusk, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates;

Jimmy Deshawn Mosley Jr., 55, Jacksonville, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence;

Brandon Myers, 21, Alto, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;

Tyquan Mathew Neal, 24, Tyler, possession of marijuana;

Juan Amezquita Perez Jr., failure to appear for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to appear – enhanced and warrants for driving without lights required, violating a promise to appear, failure to appear, no motor vehicle insurance and two counts of no driver’s license;

Jennifer Lynn Pruitt, 35, Rusk, failure to maintain financial responsibility, handicap parking violation;

Orlando Rico, 22, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Anthony Cornelius Roberts, 25, Laneville, warrants for driving while license invalid and no driver’s license;

Luis Enrique Sanchez, 34, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Michelle Adams Santos, 61, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for failure to appear for bond forfeiture for possession of a controlled substance;

Elma Elaine Stine, 55, Bullard, two counts of forgery;

Willie Terry Talbert Jr., 37, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid;

Alexander Estrada Torres, 24, Nacogdoches, driving while license invalid;

Simon Torres Vasquez, 55, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest/detention with vehicle/watercraft – with previous conviction;

Justin Lee Wakeham, 26, Rusk, possession of marijuana;

Fredrick Demond Whitaker, 32, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; and

Amber Diane Wright, 38, Jacksonville, no driver’s license.

Tags

Recommended for you