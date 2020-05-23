The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
May 12-18
Jessica Brionna Baker, 28, Jacksonville, forgery;
James William Bornman, 34, Jefferson, terroristic threat;
Keodrick Demund Boyd, 23, Jacksonville, evading arrest/detection – with previous conviction, violated promise to appear for assault, warrants for assault and for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Terrance Marshawn Carter, 28, Jacksonville, warrant for theft of property;
Andy Leroy Clevenger, 37, Rusk, failure to appear for assault/family violence;
Curtis Waye Combest, 38, Laneville, driving with a child under 15 years old, endangering a child (Count 2), parole violation;
Kenneth Shon Coxe, 46, Jacksonville, cruelty to non-livestock animal;
Larry Mack Curtis Jr., 27, Alto, driving while intoxicated;
Azell McCuin, 69, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Randall Clayton Morgan, 40, Rusk public intoxication;
Jerry-Michael Norton, 21, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Clayton Joseph Pasteka, 31, Quitman, failure to appear for criminal trespass;
Cecil Davis Pond, 85, Troup, assault on a public servant, terroristic threat against public servant, failure to identify fugitive from justice;
Macelynne Rehbein, 20, Jacksonville, consumption of alcohol by a minor;
Osiel Reyes, 19, Jacksonville, aggravated assault of date/family/household member with a weapon;
Yenyfer Rosales-Sandoval, 21, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Daniel Santamaria, 44, Houston, driving while intoxicated;
Jonathan Michael Self, 21, Rusk, criminal mischief, terroristic threat;
Keith Richard Tucker, 38, Bullard, assault causes bodily injury of family member;
Garrett Williams, 28, Pearland, obstruction/retaliation, resisting arrest, search or transport, public intoxication;
Jacob Daniel Williams, 23, Grapeland, driving while intoxicated; and
Amber Diane Wright, 39, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance – enhanced habitual.
