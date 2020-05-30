The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
May 19-25
Jesus Casiano, 17, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone, driving while intoxicated;
Christopher Mark Castro, 27, Alto, driving while intoxicated;
Krystal Leigh Chavers, 34, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Mark Anthony Uribe Duran, 29, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Tifany Dawn Espy, 41, Palestine, public intoxication, violating promise to appear for public intoxication;
Johnathan Kenny Gilliam, 54, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Taylor Ryan Green, 23, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Jose Luis Hernandez, 25, Jacksonville, felony bail jumping and failure to appear, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, release of surety for possession of a controlled substance;
Carrigan Jean Hilton, 21, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Dakota Ryan Low, 24, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Ronald Aaron Malone, 52, Rusk, failure to identify fugitive, parole warrant;
Caleb Michael Marsh, 22, Rusk, intoxication manslaughter with vehicle;
Tanner Mitchell Marshburn, 24, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Kristopher Ty Martin Cummings, 17, Rusk, fishing without a license, hunting alligator in closed season, no hunter education card/certificate, possession of untagged deer;
Kenneth Noel Mettlen, 20, Alto, criminal trespass;
Melvin Lee Mitchell, 52, Rusk, forgery;
Vickie Lynn Moseley, 67, Jacksonville, failure to appear for driving while intoxicated, release of surety for driving while intoxicated;
J. Guadalupe Palomino, 54, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second count;
Walter James Pedersen, 22, Rusk, tampering with government record, fialure to identify fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia;
John Henry Reasonover, 38, Alto, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
Toni Luan Sager, 54, Douglass, theft of property;
Aaliyah Shakur Sanders, 23, Tyler, evading arrest/detection with vehicle, hinder apprehension or prosecution, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Jerry Sanders, 70, Lindale, public intoxication;
Joshua Dale Sanders, 33, Troup, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Christina Renee Smith, 28, homeless, warrants for possession of a controlled substance, for failure to identify and for bail jumping/failure to appear;
David Wayne Terry, 41, Neches, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Ramon Jesus Uribe, 34, Jacksonville, assault of family/household member;
Jerry Walding Jr., 32, Jacksonville, speeding, no driver's license, no motor vehicle liability insurance, displaying expired license plates;
Dakota Delane Wallace, 21, Jacksonville, indecency with a child by sexual contact;
Daryl Wesson, 39, Henderson, possession of a controlled substance;
Cari Ann Woods, 32, Gallatin, parole warrant; and
Justin Matthew Woods, 28, Jacksonville, possesion of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, violating promise to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.