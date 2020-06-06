The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
May 26-June 1
Wade Lee Burton, 38, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Cody Wayne Davlin, 28, Jacksonville, hindering apprehension or prosecution;
Darci Elizabeth Draper, 28, Bullard, resisting arrest, search or transport, motion to appear for possession of a controlled substance;
Randy Lee Duffield Jr., 39, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, theft of property;
Michael Garza, 27, Jacksonville, fleeing police officer;
Waylon W. Germany, 28, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Alvon Wayne Hammons Jr., 26, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury;
Adrian Bernard Lacy, 35, Jacksonville, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence;
Matthew Monroe Lafleur, 41, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Patrick Bryan Lowery, 22, Rusk possession of a controlled substance;
Thomas Ferril Lybarger, 45, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Corinthian James Mallard, 20, Jacksonville, two counts obstruction or retaliation against public servant, unlawfully carrying a weapon, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana;
Frisco Olvera, 21, San Augustine, reckless driving, disregarding traffic control device;
Pedro Daniel Ramirez, 23 Jacksonville, failure to appear for driving while intoxicated, motion to revoke for driving while intoxicated;
Kayla Saba, 28, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury;
Daniel Romero Vasquez, 34, Rusk, indecency with a child – exposure; and
Austin Diondre Whitaker, 23, Alto, assault of a family/household member with previous conviction.
