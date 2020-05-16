The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

May 5-11

Stacy Oneal Anderson, 50, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a weapon, assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation;

Jeffrey Bud Anding, 57, Athens, assault causes bodily injury to family member, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Bobby Addrian Askew, 33, Jacksonville, warrant for theft of property – with previous conviction;

Susan Salect Bearden, 62, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;

Walter Raul Chavers Jr., 51, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possesion of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Tracy D. Dudley, 35, Shreveport, Louisiana, assault causes bodily injury to a family member;

Keyuyta Fuller, 24, Jacksonville, theft of firearm;

Derrick Terrell Gaines, 47, Dallas, driving while intoxicated;

Willie Cornelius Gray, 31, Longview, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana, warrant for unlawful transport of firearms;

James William Hammons, 59, Rusk, failure to comply with sex offender's duty to register, parole warrant;

Christopher Hawthorne, 32, Jacksonville, parole warrant;

Quinton Letroy High, 46, Jacksonville, assault/family violence, criminal trespass;

Austin Glenn Hutchison, 24, Jacksonville, burglary of a building;

Lorielanelle Lively, 55, Little Elm, public intoxication;

Chuck Dewayne May, 45, Henderson, assault on a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transportation, parole violation;

Bryan Oscar Mendez-Espitia, 22, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, failure to appear for possession of marijuana, release of surety for possession of marijuana;

Larry Gordon Mettlen, 59, Pollok, deadly conduct – discharged firearm(s);

Jason Glenn Poole, 39, College Station, warrant for possession of a controlled substance;

Billy Malon Powell, 24, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Keith Leshawn Session Jr., 19, Rusk, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest/detention;

Christopher Scott Strickland, 28, Palestine, assault causes bodily injury;

Jonathan Strickland, 38, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation, resisting arrest, search or transport;

Chad Antoine Thompson, 44, Jacksonville, exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled person, failure to appear for exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled person; and

Philip Ward, 31, Diboll, possession of marijuana, driving while license invalid.---

