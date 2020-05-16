The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
May 5-11
Stacy Oneal Anderson, 50, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a weapon, assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation;
Jeffrey Bud Anding, 57, Athens, assault causes bodily injury to family member, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Bobby Addrian Askew, 33, Jacksonville, warrant for theft of property – with previous conviction;
Susan Salect Bearden, 62, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Walter Raul Chavers Jr., 51, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possesion of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Tracy D. Dudley, 35, Shreveport, Louisiana, assault causes bodily injury to a family member;
Keyuyta Fuller, 24, Jacksonville, theft of firearm;
Derrick Terrell Gaines, 47, Dallas, driving while intoxicated;
Willie Cornelius Gray, 31, Longview, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana, warrant for unlawful transport of firearms;
James William Hammons, 59, Rusk, failure to comply with sex offender's duty to register, parole warrant;
Christopher Hawthorne, 32, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Quinton Letroy High, 46, Jacksonville, assault/family violence, criminal trespass;
Austin Glenn Hutchison, 24, Jacksonville, burglary of a building;
Lorielanelle Lively, 55, Little Elm, public intoxication;
Chuck Dewayne May, 45, Henderson, assault on a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transportation, parole violation;
Bryan Oscar Mendez-Espitia, 22, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, failure to appear for possession of marijuana, release of surety for possession of marijuana;
Larry Gordon Mettlen, 59, Pollok, deadly conduct – discharged firearm(s);
Jason Glenn Poole, 39, College Station, warrant for possession of a controlled substance;
Billy Malon Powell, 24, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Keith Leshawn Session Jr., 19, Rusk, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest/detention;
Christopher Scott Strickland, 28, Palestine, assault causes bodily injury;
Jonathan Strickland, 38, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation, resisting arrest, search or transport;
Chad Antoine Thompson, 44, Jacksonville, exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled person, failure to appear for exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled person; and
Philip Ward, 31, Diboll, possession of marijuana, driving while license invalid.---
