The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Ashley Alexander, 41, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Demodrick Barker, 26, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon;
Bruce Wayne Bragg Jr., 34, Rusk, abandon or endangering a child with intent to return; driving while intoxicated with child under 15; resisting arrest, search or transport;
jamie Patrice Burgeson, 58, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Ryan Edward Cole, 41, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Darrell Scott Dabbs, 52, Waco, assault with bodily injury family violence;
Randy Lee Duffield Jr., 40, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a controlled substance;
Jeremy Owen Elliaott, 49, Tyler, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (Henderson Co.);
Kanon Dwaine Gary, 28, Palestine, possession of marijuana, forgery;
Matthew Gordon, 27, Centerville, assault by contact;
Tykearon Hayter, 23, Dallas, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon;
Joshua Andrew Heard, 30, possession of marijuana;
Rex Henry, 46, Troup, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container;
Orlando High Jr., 49, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid;
Sheldon Rojosh Johnson, 33, Rusk, driving while license invalid, displaying expired license plate;
Stephen Jones, 58, Rusk, assault by contact;
Heather Jordan, 30, Pollok, MTA-theft of property;
Cherry Dianne Lawson, 54, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Arena Maria Layne, 20, Jacksonville, FTA-failure to ID;
Stephen Michael London, 42, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury (Tarrant Co.);
Michael Robert Lydy, 28, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid;
Lucy Morgan Meador, 31, Jacksonville, SAFP court commitment;
Heather Lynne Metzig, 39, Jacksonville, release of surety – criminal trespass, release of surety – theft of property;
Terry Lynn Montgomery, 49, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;
Jacob Alex Moore, 29, Reklaw, driving while intoxicated;
Cory Dewayne Redd, 33, Jacksonville, two counts of violation of probation – burglary of habitation (Anderson Co.);
Roy Lee Reed, 34, Troup, liquor violation Class C;
Omar Reyes, 44, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
William Casey Sides, 41, Jacksonville, FTA-theft of property;
Allison Siebenlist, 23, Chandler, possession of marijuana;
San Juana Silva, 45, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Cameron Sloan, 21, Tyler, FTA-possession of marijuana;
Devon Lee Sustaire, 39, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Ismael Aguilera Zavala, 52, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated.
