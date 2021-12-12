Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Jose Antonio Aguirre, 23, Jacksonville, failure to ID; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft; possession of a controlled substance, parole violation;

Ashley Marie Beadles, 30, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Amy Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Ryan Martin Bowers, 32, Jacksonville, failure to ID, parole violation;

Edron Burtran Brooks, 42, Bullard, driving while license suspended;

Anthony James Brumit, 41, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Lindsey Louise Bunn, 30, Bullard, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Rosemary Chambers, 19, Rusk, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug;

Lionel Joseph Charles, Jr., 33, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

Raymond Dalbert, 65, Abiline, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Dexter Lynn Davis, Jr., 28, Jacksonville, article 42A;

David Alan Delarosa, 56, Baytown, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction (Harris Co.);

Malloary Shain Dosser, 51, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Sandy Scott Drinkart, 58, Rusk, theft against elderly individual, disorderly conduct: looking into dwelling;

Justin Kyle Ebanez, 31, Rusk, theft of service, violate promise to appear, expired registration, traffic offense Class C;

Francisco Javier Estrade, 23, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Angela Larae Free, 27, Jacksonville, FTA-failure to ID, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, violate bond/protective order;

Hunger Graggs, 18, Rusk, possession of marijuana;

Jose Danilo Guevara-Carrasco, 32, Baytown, theft of property;

Lauren Faith Horton, 23, Jacksonville, hinder secured creditors;

Leonard Ray Ingram, 47, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Jorge Lopen, 23, Tyler, possession of marijuana, defective tail lamps, display fictitious license plate, expired registration, no drivers license;

Joseph Deuntaye McGowan, 18, Rusk, possession of marijuana;

Jordan McLeroy, 18, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Zachery Mettlen, 24, Pollok, two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with vehicle, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm by felon;

John Eric Mitchell, 56, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;

Andrade Jose Morales, 57, Jacksonville, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Jeremiah Nix, 42, Burleson, MTR-driving while intoxicated – third (Johnson Co.);

Steven Perez, 37, Magnolia, possession of marijuana;

Rodney J. Rayborn, 51, Rusk, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Ramiro Rios, Jr., 20, Jacksonville, no drivers license;

Brandon Lee Rowe, 28, Bullard, driving while license invalid;

Billy Ray Singletary, Alto, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;

Zataymon Skinner, 32, Tyler, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, robbery;

Marvin Scott Slough, 54, Winona, driving while intoxicated – second;

Jesse James Spraggins, 17, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Jennifer Rose Thomas, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

David Kent Trotter, 56, Rusk, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated;

Vedrel Ybarra, 48, Jacksonville, failure to ID, public intoxication.

