The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Jose Antonio Aguirre, 23, Jacksonville, failure to ID; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft; possession of a controlled substance, parole violation;
Ashley Marie Beadles, 30, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
Amy Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Ryan Martin Bowers, 32, Jacksonville, failure to ID, parole violation;
Edron Burtran Brooks, 42, Bullard, driving while license suspended;
Anthony James Brumit, 41, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Lindsey Louise Bunn, 30, Bullard, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Rosemary Chambers, 19, Rusk, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug;
Lionel Joseph Charles, Jr., 33, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Raymond Dalbert, 65, Abiline, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Dexter Lynn Davis, Jr., 28, Jacksonville, article 42A;
David Alan Delarosa, 56, Baytown, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction (Harris Co.);
Malloary Shain Dosser, 51, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Sandy Scott Drinkart, 58, Rusk, theft against elderly individual, disorderly conduct: looking into dwelling;
Justin Kyle Ebanez, 31, Rusk, theft of service, violate promise to appear, expired registration, traffic offense Class C;
Francisco Javier Estrade, 23, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Angela Larae Free, 27, Jacksonville, FTA-failure to ID, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, violate bond/protective order;
Hunger Graggs, 18, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Jose Danilo Guevara-Carrasco, 32, Baytown, theft of property;
Lauren Faith Horton, 23, Jacksonville, hinder secured creditors;
Leonard Ray Ingram, 47, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Jorge Lopen, 23, Tyler, possession of marijuana, defective tail lamps, display fictitious license plate, expired registration, no drivers license;
Joseph Deuntaye McGowan, 18, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Jordan McLeroy, 18, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Zachery Mettlen, 24, Pollok, two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with vehicle, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm by felon;
John Eric Mitchell, 56, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Andrade Jose Morales, 57, Jacksonville, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Jeremiah Nix, 42, Burleson, MTR-driving while intoxicated – third (Johnson Co.);
Steven Perez, 37, Magnolia, possession of marijuana;
Rodney J. Rayborn, 51, Rusk, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Ramiro Rios, Jr., 20, Jacksonville, no drivers license;
Brandon Lee Rowe, 28, Bullard, driving while license invalid;
Billy Ray Singletary, Alto, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;
Zataymon Skinner, 32, Tyler, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, robbery;
Marvin Scott Slough, 54, Winona, driving while intoxicated – second;
Jesse James Spraggins, 17, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Jennifer Rose Thomas, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
David Kent Trotter, 56, Rusk, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated;
Vedrel Ybarra, 48, Jacksonville, failure to ID, public intoxication.
