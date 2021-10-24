Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

John Calvin Bailey, 25, Alto, speeding;

Willie Joe Baker, 54, Frankston, assault;

Fatima Balderas, 17, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport;

Amy Teresa Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, failure to ID

Jeronimo Bravo, 43, Jacksonville, disorderly conduct;

Luis Bravo, 26, Jacksonville, disorderly conduct;

Alejandro Loza Cabrera, 44, Jacksonville, FTA-driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated;

John Wesley Carpenter, 42, Rusk, theft of property;

Sergio Castillo, 20, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Mark Anthony Cedillo-Delarosa, 27, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Ann Marie Helen Clevenger, 47, Rusk, forgery of financial instrument, two counts of leash law;

Gregory Paul “Davenport, 47, Jacksonville, FTA-continuous violence against the family, unauthorized use of a vehicle (Coryell Co.)

Amber Edawn Elmore, 35, Reclaw, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, theft of property;

Terrious Lashaw Fry, 35, Jacksonville, driving under the influence (Smith Co. warrant);

Francisco Gallegos, 22, Jacksonville, speeding (JPD), expired operators license (JPD);

Jesus Garcia, 19, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Justin Ray Goff, 40, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drivers license;

Brittany N Griffith, 35, Rusk, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, displaying expired license plate (RPD), failure to maintain financial responsibility (RPD);

Jason Conrad Hall, 39, Jacksonville, failure to pay child support;

Nickalas Terrell Hooper, 21, Jacksonville, MTR-evading arrest or detention (Smith Co.);

Martha Rae Johnson, 33, Rusk, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of violating promise to appear, driving while license suspended;

Andrew Jared Martin, 33, Fort Walton, manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance (CCSO), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (CCSO), FTA-manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (CCSO);

Brandon Carmichale McClelland, 43, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Angela Renee Payne, 47, Cuney, assault by physical contact;

Rodrigo Salazar, 31, Corsicana, no drivers license;

Anson Chip Smith, 44, McKinney, FTA-possession of marijuana;

Theodore Allen Smith, 86, Alto, 34 counts of lewd act on child under 14, two counts of lewd or lascivious act with child under 14;

Cody Wayne Stanley, 34, Frio, assault of family or household member impeding breathing or circulation;

Lanijah Stewart, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Lacrystal Ann Swann, 33, Jacksonville, expired operators license, diplaying expired license plates, violating promise to appear;

Dorsheria Antaneice Tatum, 34, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Andrea Leann Thurman, 19, Rusk, theft of property;

Edward Moses Vazquez, 28, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Bryan Andrew Walding, 18, Jacksonville, public intoxication, possession of e-cigarette by minor;

Tawana Brashelle Whitaker, 51, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Brandon Whitmire, 39, Rusk, injury to child, elderly or disabled; assault causing bodily injury to a family member; evading arrest or detention; interference with emergency request for assistance;

Jason Earl Wolf, 44, Alto, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Aaron John Woods, 26, Rusk, possession of marijuana;

Austin Blake Work, 25, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Alexis Ivan Zamora, 23, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated.

