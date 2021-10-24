The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
John Calvin Bailey, 25, Alto, speeding;
Willie Joe Baker, 54, Frankston, assault;
Fatima Balderas, 17, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport;
Amy Teresa Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, failure to ID
Jeronimo Bravo, 43, Jacksonville, disorderly conduct;
Luis Bravo, 26, Jacksonville, disorderly conduct;
Alejandro Loza Cabrera, 44, Jacksonville, FTA-driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated;
John Wesley Carpenter, 42, Rusk, theft of property;
Sergio Castillo, 20, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Mark Anthony Cedillo-Delarosa, 27, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Ann Marie Helen Clevenger, 47, Rusk, forgery of financial instrument, two counts of leash law;
Gregory Paul “Davenport, 47, Jacksonville, FTA-continuous violence against the family, unauthorized use of a vehicle (Coryell Co.)
Amber Edawn Elmore, 35, Reclaw, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, theft of property;
Terrious Lashaw Fry, 35, Jacksonville, driving under the influence (Smith Co. warrant);
Francisco Gallegos, 22, Jacksonville, speeding (JPD), expired operators license (JPD);
Jesus Garcia, 19, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Justin Ray Goff, 40, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drivers license;
Brittany N Griffith, 35, Rusk, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, displaying expired license plate (RPD), failure to maintain financial responsibility (RPD);
Jason Conrad Hall, 39, Jacksonville, failure to pay child support;
Nickalas Terrell Hooper, 21, Jacksonville, MTR-evading arrest or detention (Smith Co.);
Martha Rae Johnson, 33, Rusk, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of violating promise to appear, driving while license suspended;
Andrew Jared Martin, 33, Fort Walton, manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance (CCSO), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (CCSO), FTA-manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (CCSO);
Brandon Carmichale McClelland, 43, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Angela Renee Payne, 47, Cuney, assault by physical contact;
Rodrigo Salazar, 31, Corsicana, no drivers license;
Anson Chip Smith, 44, McKinney, FTA-possession of marijuana;
Theodore Allen Smith, 86, Alto, 34 counts of lewd act on child under 14, two counts of lewd or lascivious act with child under 14;
Cody Wayne Stanley, 34, Frio, assault of family or household member impeding breathing or circulation;
Lanijah Stewart, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Lacrystal Ann Swann, 33, Jacksonville, expired operators license, diplaying expired license plates, violating promise to appear;
Dorsheria Antaneice Tatum, 34, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Andrea Leann Thurman, 19, Rusk, theft of property;
Edward Moses Vazquez, 28, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Bryan Andrew Walding, 18, Jacksonville, public intoxication, possession of e-cigarette by minor;
Tawana Brashelle Whitaker, 51, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Brandon Whitmire, 39, Rusk, injury to child, elderly or disabled; assault causing bodily injury to a family member; evading arrest or detention; interference with emergency request for assistance;
Jason Earl Wolf, 44, Alto, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Aaron John Woods, 26, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Austin Blake Work, 25, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Alexis Ivan Zamora, 23, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated.
