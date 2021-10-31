The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Katrina Renee Belt, 39, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance (Anderson Co.), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence (Harrison Co.);
Jarod Adam Cain, 43, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated (Orange Co.);
Donald Everett Casper, II, 40, Rusk, driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension;
Jadyn Chaney, 18, Houston, possession of marijuana;
Imael Quezada Cobarrubias, 27, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Felicia Ann Colbert, 56, Jacksonville, theft of property with two or more previous convictions, theft of property with two or more previous convictions (Smith Co.);
Michael David Copeland, 22, Bullard, assault family violence;
Timothy Earl Cotton, 60, Rusk, pubic intoxication, open container;
Tristain Coutee, 18, Houston, possession of stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Melissa Dawn Rose Cummings, 40, Jacksonville, violating protective order (JPD warrant);
Danyelle Edmonson, 34, Rusk, no drivers license (RPD);
Felix Antonio Ellis, 34, Jacksonville, two counts of continuous violence against the family;
Krystopher Michael Free, 22, Rusk, evading arrest or detention; failure to ID; assault family violence with previous conviction;
Destiny Fuller, 22, Arlington, writ of attachment;
Katelyn Golden, 17, tyler, possession of marijuana;
Gregorio Jose Handy, 21, Diboll, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of firearm;
Tiaundria Hatton, 19, Jacksonville, assault on family member, public intoxication;
Brittany Nichole Hughes, 35, Bullard, public intoxication;
Cynthia Elaine Huszka, 52, Jacksonville, assault on a family or household member impeding breathing or circulation;
Dundra Tyrvon Isaac, 28, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Christina Marie Jones, 25, Alto, injury to elderly;
Tony Dale King, 48, Rusk, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;
Malcolm Martell Long, 29, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Tarence Terrell Martin, 30, Lufkin, failure to identify, parole violation;
Gustavo Martinez, Jr., 21, Jacksonville, two counts of no drivers license, speeding, window tinting violation, violates promise to appear;
Johny Martinez, 19, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, unsafe speed, no drivers license, seat belt;
Kevin Lee Mason, 43, Grapeland, theft by check;
Jaquanos McKind, 19, Lufkin, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity;
Isaias Sandoval Mena, 20, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of a controlled substance;
Jason Lynn Miller, 40, Alto, FTA-criminal trespass (CCSO), criminal trespass ROS (CCSO);
Ashley Nicole Nance, 36, Jacksonvillle, theft of property, credit card or debit card abuse;
Ivan Padilla Ornelas, 26, New Summerfield, driving while intoxicated – second;
Pat Hernandez Pichardo, 41, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury (JPD);
Tracy Ann Romano, 46, Bullard, terroristic threat of family or household member, violate promise to appear, turned right too wide, displayed expired license plate, no drivers license, no motor vehicle liability insurance;
Santiago Sandoval, 56, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Jyran Lee Shaw, 24, Alto, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;
Brent Alan Taylor, 26, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm;
Devin Anthony Vasquez, 22, Jacksonville, possession of drug paraphernalia;
John Colton Walker, 29, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – second;
Tavarus Dechunn Watkins, 26, Jacksonville, two counts of trafficking a child;
Daryl Wesson, 40, Ore City, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance FTA;
Irivng Williams, 33, Rusk, bail jumping and failure to appear, FTA – sexual assault of a child, FTA – indecency with a child.
