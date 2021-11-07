Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

Fior Angeles, 18, Jacksonville, assault on family member;

Brian Arevalo, 20, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Anthony Wayne Brooks, 36, Rusk, burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance;

Fernando Aguilar Cruz, 34, Alto, driving while intoxicated-third or more

Patrick Dewayne Davis, 41, Jacksonville, assault family violence, possession of a controlled substance (Anderson Co.);

Travis Brax Davis, 23, Chandler, possession of marijuana;

Manuel Lajon Derrett, 30, Jacksonville, assault family violence;

Eulices Gonzalez, 26, Tyler, criminal trespass;

Miguel Gonzalez, 17, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury;

Xavier Goodly, 20, Suphur Springs, possession of marijuana;

Jonathan Frank Graham, 28, Rusk, theft of property, no drivers license;

Jose Valentin Guerrero-Suarez, 27, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

David Ramires Hawkins, 35, Bullard, driving while intoxicated – third;

Ahman Kyshawn Hill, 18, Nacogdoches, murder (Angelina Co.), parole violation, unlawful carring of a weapon, release of surety – possession of marijuana (Nacogdoches Co.);

Sean Hinshaw, 37, Tarrant, burglary of a habitation;

Larry Charles Hinton III, 25, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of marijuana;

Christopher Holmes, 26, Lufkin, driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension, operation of a motor vehicle in violation;

Daniel Tiger Howard, 44, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;

Michael Paul Lavender, 34, Jacksonville, obstruction or retaliation, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief;

David Daniel Samet, 36, Tyler, parole violation;

Kenneth Sheppart, 62, Cushing, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

David Suarez, 27, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify;

Colton Turner, 20, Bullard, DUI (minor);

Megan Veriato, 20, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Michelle Marie Vetsavong, 52, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;

Bryan Andrew Walding, 18, Jacksonville, two counts of criminal trespass;

Obie Jack Wilburn, 45, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury.

