The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Oct. 26-Nov. 2
Jeffery Wayne Almond, 36, Jacksonville, evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest with vehicle failur to appear and burglary of habitation;
Christopher Joel Beene, 37, Tyler, criminal trespass;
Klebert Mathew Ballanger, 31, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of weapon;
Stoney Charles Bingham, 28, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Jerrod Carl Birdwell, 23, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance, evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft;
Jason Jermaine Cook, 42, Jacksonville, bench warrant;
Kayla Lynette Dean, 30, Rusk, criminal trespass;
Christian Garner, 19, Lufkin, possession of marijuana;
John Ethyl Goodwin, 40, Jacksonville, burglary of habitation;
Collin Carl Gray, 34, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance, criminal trespass;
Steven Cole Hickman, 26, Bullard, assault class C;
Michael James Hudson, 19, Flint, endangering a child, reckless driving, possession of marijuana;
Walter Houston Keever, 31, Bullard, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Tarence Terrell Martin, 29, Lufkin, failure to ID fugitive intent give false information, assault by strangulation (Nacogdoches warrant), parole violation;
Casey Roberts Mayronne, 33, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying weapon, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana;
Quentorian McBride, 21, Dallas, theft of property (Dallas County warrant);
James David Meador, 33, Jacksonville, forgery of financial instrument, burglary of building, tampering with identification numbers, theft of firearm, criminal mischief, hinder secured creditors;
Louis Rodriguez Mitchess, 56, Alto, assault causes bodily injury family member;
Brian Antonio Morales, 26, Jacksonville, DWI-first;
Michael Wayne Nochols, 46, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Christopher Eugene Parmley, 48, Rusk, criminal trespass;
Christian Perez, 20, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Becket Mozart Reagie, 52, Wells, DWI-second;
Amanda Nicole Panuco Roper, 32, Troup, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more;
Derrick Keith Searcy, 21, Jacksonville, burglary of habitation;
Jonathan Michael Self, 22, Rusk, theft of property;
James Carl Lee Simpson Jr., 48, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance;
Jamal Aman Taylor, 26, Tyler, public intoxication;
Juan Pablo Valencia, 42, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.