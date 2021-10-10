The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Rafael Aguilar, 32, Bullard, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle;
Eddie Ray Blanton, Jr., 53, Whitehouse, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Starr Rena Bradshaw, 46, Rusk, no drivers license;
Jennifer Sue Brumit, 45, Alto, driving while intoxicated-second;
Daniel Pecina Casiano, 34, Jacksonville; two charges of possession of a controlled substance;
Walter Raul Chavers , Jr., 52, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance (probation violation, Gregg Co.);
Stormy Dawn Clark, 28, New Summerfield, assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief;
Christian Charles Corbell, 33, Alto, possession of a controlled substance; assault on a public servant; resisting arrest, search or transport;
Roger Eudell Craig, 48, Bullard, indecency with a child sexual contact;
Janell Lynn Dolan, 50, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Tracy Eugene Doss, 44, Wells, possession of a controlled substance, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Chanta Chere Dover, 52, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Jackie Lynn Dunn, 56, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of driving with invalid license, reckless damage and destruction, two counts of displaying expired license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, expired registration, violate promise to appear;
John AJ Fobel, III, 46, Bullard, resisting arrest, search or transport; public intoxication, assaulting a peace officer;
Stephen Nash Fulton, 49, Rusk, bond increase DWI-third or more;
Eric Lee Galvan, 32, Jacksonville, two counts of FTA-violating a protective order, ROS violating protective order;
Leslie Gay, 35, Big Sandy, FTA-theft of property;
Jennifer Marie Gonzalez, 34, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Christopher Edward Gorko, 28, Rusk, two counts of driving while license invalid;
Antonio Cumpian Guillen, Jr., 60, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Bryan Alexander Haney, 33, Rusk, hindering apprehension or prosecution of known felon; bail jumping and failure to appear felony;
William Birch Harris IV, 43, Alto, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Stephen Nathaniel Hassell, 41, Rusk, illegal dumping;
Arthur Joseph Hicks IV, 29, Jacksonville, FTA-burglary of building;
Rita Darlene Johnson, 38, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Joshua Lynn Knapp, 32, Bryan, parole violation; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft, reckless driving, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
Devonta Louise Knowles, 36, Frankston, criminal trespass;
Malcolm Martell Long, 29, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;
Maria Lopez, 46, Houston, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, smuggling of persons, wide right turn;
Joshua Thomas McGarity, 23, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Katherine Mettlen, 40, Pollock, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Ivan Nimjarez, 34, Kilgore, bond increase third or more;
Brandon Lee Rowe, 28, Bullard, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, no drivers license;
Peter John Rutter, 53, Tyler, voilate bond/protective order two or more times;
Sarah Scott, Arp, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while intoxicated;
Preston Lee Still, 24, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Thomas Raymond Stokes IV, 54, Dallas, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child;
Reginald Donnell Tyler, 51, Rusk, resisiting arrest, search or transport; accident involving damage to vehicle;
Freddrick Lamont Wickware, 38, Rusk, theft of property;
Larry Darnell Willis, 59, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-third or more;
Terrence Jerome Wood, 29, Rusk, FTA-evading arrest or detention;
Patricia Diane Wooddell, 61, Jacksonville, hindering apprehension or prosecution of known felon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.