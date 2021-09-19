The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Mystical Jo Adams, 33, Gladewater, parole warrant;
Tony Attaway, 40 Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Shane David Cannamore, 42, Jacksonville, FTA-assault causing bodily injury to a family member, two counts; MTR-assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Russell Edward Coffey, 35, burglary of a habitation, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, FTA-criminal trespass, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding;
Amber Dawn Elmore, 34, Recklaw, resisting arrest, search or transport;
James Andrew Fields, 42, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Juan Gonzalez-Garcia, 33, Waco, reckless driving;
Pedro Guerrero, 29, El Paso, driving while intoxicated – second;
Vidarious High, 19, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Brandon Huddleston, 25, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Cami Rakel Chandler Liles, 45, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest, search or transport;
Patrick Dewayne McClelland, 30, Jacksonville, burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of vehicles, possession of marijuana;
Tevin Sidney Miles, 27, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Octavian Devonsha Montogmery, 26, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tamper or fabricate physical evidence;
Ryan Scott Moore, 36, Jacksonville, publish or threaten to publish intimate visual;
Christopher Trent Oneal, 35, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of marijuana;
Victor Angel Robles, 33, Flint, public intoxication;
Joseph Ronald Russell, 44, Jacksonville, injury to child, elderly or disabled person with intent to injure;
Noah Zechariah Sanchez, 19, Jacksonville, assault on a family or household member impeding breathing or circulation;
Micah Jared Staley, 40, Rusk, parole warrant;
Harvey Jo El Summers, Jr., 31, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon with felony conviction; possession of a controlled substance, five counts; possession of marijuana, ROS-possession of a controlled substance;
Taqualan Oneil Thompson, 21, Jacksonville, possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated;
Donald Wayne Tillman, 61, Grapeland, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
John Edward Walsh, 45, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;
Lauryn Walsh, 20, Rusk, possession of marijuana, probation warrant.
