Sept. 9-14
Cedrick Dewayne Anthony, 41, Kilgore, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
Sky O'Flaherty Beach, 45, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Billy Taren Beaver, 27, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance, display fictitious license plate;
Caty Joelene Boone, 31, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Brandi Nacole Bush, 36, Frankston, aggravated assault causes bodily injury to a family member, aggravated assault causes bodily injury, criminal mischief;
Donald Everett Casper II, 39, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance. driving while license invalid, warrant for possession of a controlled substance;
Bobby Michael Dennis, 59, Jacksonville, violating a bond/protective order;
Emily Dowling, 28, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Raymond Ehlers. 24, Flint, driving while intoxicated;
Crystal Lynn Ferguson, 36, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Richard Carroll Free, 51, Rusk, warrant for criminal trespass;
Adam Ross Ghafoor, 35, Kingwood, possession of a controlled substance;
Stephan Godwin, 25, Dothan, Alabama, I driving while intoxicated;
Jessica Nicole Hedricks, 28, Frankston, evading arrest detention, public intoxication;
Shaun Hines, 40, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Bernard Hughes, 57, Alto, deadly conduct – discharging a firearm at individual;
Michael Dean Hughes, 57, Orange, driving while intoxicated;
Drashaydrian Montell Hunter, 29, Rusk, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, failure to ID fugitive, possession of marijuana, and warrants for escape from custody and for assault of a family/household member by impeding breath;
Breonna Marie Jimenez, 18, Palestine, aggravated kidnapping – terrorize
Rita Darlene Johnson, 37, Bullard, parole warrant;
Luke Kersey, 19, Bullard, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana;
Alicia Marie King, 27, Tyler, manufacturer/delivery of a controlled substance;
Dashun Alexander Kirby, 17, Jacksonville, warrant for robbery;
Cami Rakel Chandler Liles, 44, Rusk, two counts possession of a controlled substance;
Carlos Deleon Lowe, 36, Flint, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
Jason Lynn Miller, 39, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Brandon Lee Mitchell, 29, Alto, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia;
John Eric Mitchell, 55, Alto, possession of a controlled substance, federal probation violation;
Karen Montgomery, 55, Bullard, driving while intoxicated;
Charles William Paulk, 42, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Brent T. Phillips, 21, Tyler, driving while – second offense;
Timothy James Phillips, 31, Bullard, assault causes bodily injury to a family member, parole warrant;
Steven Ray Robertson, 20, Jacksonville, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana;
Cole Caleb Rouch, 30, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – second- offense;
Mujibur Whyamme Shaw, 45, Palestine, criminal trespass;
Michelle Marie Vetsavong, 51, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive, warrant for possession of controlled substance; and
Victor Wallace II, 24, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana.
