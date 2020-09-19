Cherokee County Sheriff's Department

Sept. 9-14

Cedrick Dewayne Anthony, 41, Kilgore, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;

Sky O'Flaherty Beach, 45, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Billy Taren Beaver, 27, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance, display fictitious license plate;

Caty Joelene Boone, 31, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Brandi Nacole Bush, 36, Frankston, aggravated assault causes bodily injury to a family member, aggravated assault causes bodily injury, criminal mischief;

Donald Everett Casper II, 39, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance. driving while license invalid, warrant for possession of a controlled substance;

Bobby Michael Dennis, 59, Jacksonville, violating a bond/protective order;

Emily Dowling, 28, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;

Raymond Ehlers. 24, Flint, driving while intoxicated;

Crystal Lynn Ferguson, 36, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Richard Carroll Free, 51, Rusk, warrant for criminal trespass;

Adam Ross Ghafoor, 35, Kingwood, possession of a controlled substance;

Stephan Godwin, 25, Dothan, Alabama, I driving while intoxicated;

Jessica Nicole Hedricks, 28, Frankston, evading arrest detention, public intoxication;

Shaun Hines, 40, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Bernard Hughes, 57, Alto, deadly conduct – discharging a firearm at individual;

Michael Dean Hughes, 57, Orange, driving while intoxicated;

Drashaydrian Montell Hunter, 29, Rusk, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, failure to ID fugitive, possession of marijuana, and warrants for escape from custody and for assault of a family/household member by impeding breath;

Breonna Marie Jimenez, 18, Palestine, aggravated kidnapping – terrorize 

Rita Darlene Johnson, 37, Bullard, parole warrant;

Luke Kersey, 19, Bullard, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana;

Alicia Marie King, 27, Tyler, manufacturer/delivery of a controlled substance;

Dashun Alexander Kirby, 17, Jacksonville, warrant for robbery;

Cami Rakel Chandler Liles, 44, Rusk, two counts possession of a controlled substance;

Carlos Deleon Lowe, 36, Flint, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;

Jason Lynn Miller, 39, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;

Brandon Lee Mitchell, 29, Alto, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia;

John Eric Mitchell, 55, Alto, possession of a controlled substance, federal probation violation;

Karen Montgomery, 55, Bullard, driving while intoxicated;

Charles William Paulk, 42, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Brent T. Phillips, 21, Tyler, driving while – second offense; 

Timothy James Phillips, 31, Bullard, assault causes bodily injury to a family member, parole warrant; 

Steven Ray Robertson, 20, Jacksonville, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana;

Cole Caleb Rouch, 30, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – second- offense;

Mujibur Whyamme Shaw, 45, Palestine, criminal trespass;

Michelle Marie Vetsavong, 51, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive, warrant for possession of controlled substance; and

Victor Wallace II, 24, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana.

