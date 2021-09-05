Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Aug. 24-30:

Andres Alvarado, 28, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-third or more;

Deundra Demond Bryant, Jr., 24, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;

April Linn Byrom, 49, Jacksonville, FTA-assautl causing bodily injury, FTA-criminal trespass;

Chadrick Calhoun, 48, Palestine, parking in handicap zone-first offense (RPD), failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Kevin Wayne Cannady 34, Rusk, parole violation;

Suijuan Chen, 47, Jacksonville, tampering with a government document, false statement to a peace officer;

Peggy Cornelius, 64, Rusk, tampering with a government document, false statement to a peace officer;

Timothy Lee Germany, 37, Alto, resisting arrest, search or transport; possession of marijuana;

Dalten Alan Hall, 26, Rusk, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, deadly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Eddie Herrera, 26, Rusk, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container;

Brad Lee Howard Ingram, 32, Denver, driving while intoxicated, credit card or debit card abuse (Austin PD);

Mitchell Dyshum Johnson, 54, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Ervin Dewayne Kelley, 36, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Richard Lee Marshall, 49, Bullard, driving while intoxicated-second;

Christopher McElroy, 41, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Morgan Jeanice McKnight, 30, Kilgore, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;

Andrew McMichael, 44, Jacksonville, terroristic threat;

Summer Lee Miller, 27, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana;

Clinton Delores Moore, Jr., 61, Nacogdoches, timber trustee defraud;

Charles William Paulk, 43, Jacksonville, FTA-possession of a controlled substance (CCSO);

Jacob Dalton Posey, 23, Bullard, evading arrest or detention, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, terroristic threat of family/household;

Daniel Wayne Redd, 34, Wells, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (CCSO warrant), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with emergency request for assistance, unlawful restraint;

Ramiro Rios, Jr., 19, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

Krystal Lynnette Roberts, 32, Rusk, parole violation;

Odel Wesley, 48, Corsicana, possession of a controlled substance;

Craig Anthony Wilkins, 30, Alto, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana.

