The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Aug. 24-30:
Andres Alvarado, 28, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-third or more;
Deundra Demond Bryant, Jr., 24, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;
April Linn Byrom, 49, Jacksonville, FTA-assautl causing bodily injury, FTA-criminal trespass;
Chadrick Calhoun, 48, Palestine, parking in handicap zone-first offense (RPD), failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Kevin Wayne Cannady 34, Rusk, parole violation;
Suijuan Chen, 47, Jacksonville, tampering with a government document, false statement to a peace officer;
Peggy Cornelius, 64, Rusk, tampering with a government document, false statement to a peace officer;
Timothy Lee Germany, 37, Alto, resisting arrest, search or transport; possession of marijuana;
Dalten Alan Hall, 26, Rusk, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, deadly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Eddie Herrera, 26, Rusk, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container;
Brad Lee Howard Ingram, 32, Denver, driving while intoxicated, credit card or debit card abuse (Austin PD);
Mitchell Dyshum Johnson, 54, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Ervin Dewayne Kelley, 36, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Richard Lee Marshall, 49, Bullard, driving while intoxicated-second;
Christopher McElroy, 41, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Morgan Jeanice McKnight, 30, Kilgore, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Andrew McMichael, 44, Jacksonville, terroristic threat;
Summer Lee Miller, 27, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana;
Clinton Delores Moore, Jr., 61, Nacogdoches, timber trustee defraud;
Charles William Paulk, 43, Jacksonville, FTA-possession of a controlled substance (CCSO);
Jacob Dalton Posey, 23, Bullard, evading arrest or detention, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, terroristic threat of family/household;
Daniel Wayne Redd, 34, Wells, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (CCSO warrant), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with emergency request for assistance, unlawful restraint;
Ramiro Rios, Jr., 19, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Krystal Lynnette Roberts, 32, Rusk, parole violation;
Odel Wesley, 48, Corsicana, possession of a controlled substance;
Craig Anthony Wilkins, 30, Alto, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana.
