The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
May 25-31:
Quincey Allen, 36, Rusk, two charges of assault causing bodily injury;
Jeffrey Bud Anding, 58, Athens, ROS – assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Paulino Bandala, 48, Alto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Jose Juan Barboza, 20, Rusk, burglary of vehicles;
Klebert Mathew Bellanger, 31, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (Van Zandt Co.), unlawful carrying of a weapon (Van Zandt Co.);
Sean Benton, 32, Spring, assault of a peace officer; assault of family or household member; resisting arrest, search or transport; criminal mischief; silent abusive call or electronic communication to 911 service;
David Brian Bishop Jr., 36, Bullard, possession of marijuana, failure to ID, parole warrant;
Darwin Chermaine Boyd, 47, Jacksonville, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, resisting arrest, evading arrest, assault on family member; aggravated assault on date, family or household member with weapon;
Malcolm Jamaal Brown, 28, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Micheal Dewayne Calhoun Jr., 19, Palestine, driving while intoxicated-2nd, accident involving damage to vehicle;
Jordy Campos, 19, Jacksonville, FTA-possession of marijuana (JDP warrant);
Joshua David Cross, 32, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-2nd, possession of marijuana;
Dwight Williams Eubanks, 27, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance, tampering or fabricating physical evidence; criminal trespass;
Brooks Lee Foreman, 39, Palestine, dog at large, unvaccinated animal, violate promise to appear (all JPD warrants);
Austin Dakota Gilstrap, 26, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;
Corwin Dewayne Hamilton, 32, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while license invalid, no motor vehicle insurance;
Delmarcos Hodnett, 30, Nacogdoches, violation of protection order;
Joshua Jenkinson, 28, Fullerton, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Reginald Lewis Johnson, 47, Jacksonville, burglary of habitation, criminal non-support (both Smith Co warrants);
Cody Wayne Jones, 32, Alto, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Caitlyn Rose Joseph, 34, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance;
Tony Dale King, 48, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Leland Montreal Malina, 32, Tyler, assault causing injury to a family member;
Stephen Richie McDonald, 35, Jacksonville, driving while license invalid;
Starr Rena McManus, 45, Rusk, aggravated assault causing bodily injury;
Christopher Albert Morgan Jr., 42, Alto, parole warrant;
Jamacia Loden Morgan, 45, Alto, no drivers license, theft of property;
Antonio Munoz, 18, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport; possession of a controlled substance (Wood Co.);
Arlen Newman Riddle, 28, Troup, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug;
Christin Corine Robertson, 26, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Adam Lee Rocha, 38, Jacksonville, driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension;
Jacky Ray Ross, 33, Rusk, theft of service;
Marco Antonio Servin, 22, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, speeding warrant, two counts of no driver license, disregarded no passing zone, three counts of violating promise to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, no motor vehicle liability insurance;
Samuel Lee Shedd, 20, Rusk, aggravated robbery (violation of probation);
William Joseph Solis, 32, Jacksonville, bail jumping and failure to appear felony, FTA-assault on peace officer or judge, FTA-unlawful possession of firearm by felon;
David Suarez, 26, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Shawn Swindell, 43, Bullard, criminal mischief, criminal trespass;
Charles Clayton Thomas, 35, Lindale, possession of a controlled substance;
Amber Rachelle Thompson, 31, Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance;
Staci Michelle Thompson, 48, Troup, assault causing bodily injury;
Pablo Torres Jr., 40, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, credit card or debit card abuse;
Justin Brandon Vaughn, 31, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Megan Veriato, 20, Lufkin, possession of marijuana, displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration;
Traci Lynae Vidrine, 36, Gilchrist, possession of a controlled substance;
Trabemion Cregory Wheeler, 24, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Alton Levi Wilson, 23, Jacksonville, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of habitation, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Stephen Winebrenner, 31, Springfield, Mo., assault causing bodily injury;
Gage Wooldridge, 25, Dallas, intoxication assault.
