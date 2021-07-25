Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

July 15-19:

Lance Lee Adams, 30, Troup, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Alvaro Aguilera, 18, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Destiny Breann Crawford, 20, Jacksonville, speeding (JPD warrant);

Robin Michelle Croft, 44, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Ryan Crowley, 29, credit card or debit card abuse, burglary of vehicles;

Antonio Cumpian Guillen, Jr., 59, Jacksonville, parole warrant;

Mack Henry Hamilton, Jr., 25, McKinney, possession of marijuana;

Omarion Deshun Hamlett, 19, Jacksonville, aggravated assault reckless discharge of firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of deadly conduct discharge of firearm;

Dillon Austin Lambright, 28, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Jonathan Marron, 24, Athens, driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension, theft of service;

Craig Edward Miller, 30, Rusk, public intoxication;

Chandler Milliken, 31, Redoak, criminal mischeif, four counts of obstruction or retaliation, driving while intoxicated;

Keara NyKole Oneal, 22, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury;

Jonatan Rivera, 23, Rusk, possession of marijuana;

Meghan Elizabeth Worrell, 30, Rusk, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Walter Zisman, 75, Alto, speeding (RPD warrant), dog bite (RPD warrant), vaccination required (RPD warrant).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you