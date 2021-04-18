The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
April 6-12:
Hope Cheyenne Adams, 24, Rusk, injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury;
Nathaniel Jacob Beck, 26, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Thomas Dale Essery, 26, Jacksonville, burglary of building (CCSO), theft of property (CCSO);
Lauren Ivins, 232, Lufkin, possession of marijuana;
Jared Johnson, 23, Jacksonville, disorderly conduct exposing anus or genitals;
Jonathan Collier Johnson, 45, Jacksonville, no insurance (JPD warrant);
Calvin Lewis Jones, 44, Jacksonville, MTA – possession of marijuana;
Rodrick Dewayne Kincade, 39, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member, possession of marijuana;
Sharod Taylor Kincade, 27, Jacksonville, operating unregistered motor vehicle, no motor vehicle registration, FTA;
Thomas Ferril Lybarger, 46, Alto, court commitment – possession of marijuana;
Brandon Mendez-Espita, 21, Jacksonville, no drivers license, digging out;
Samuel Madioson Minney, 23, Big Sandy, liquor violation Class C – public intoxication;
Lakendrea Shanta Morgan, 40, Alto, hinder secured creditors;
Tiffany Sherre Mumphrey, 32, Jacksonville, two counts of ordinance – unvaccinated animal, two counts of tethering, two counts of sanitation, two counts of ordinance – no animal license and violate promise to appear,
Bobby Patrick Nance, 44, Jacksonville, burglary of habitation, unauthorized use of vehicle;
Marco Nava, 31, Houston, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drivers license, speeding;
Samantha Newman, 36, Rusk, unauthorized use of vehicle (Galveston County);
Alishia Kaye Nicholas, 25, Ben Wheeler, public intoxication;
Cody Lee Ocheltree, 28, Carthage, driving while intoxicated – 1st;
William Edward Page III, 52, Rusk, driving while intoxicated - 3rd or more;
Christian Perez, 20, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Jacovian Pettigrew, 18, Beaumont, assault family/household member;
Kevin Shane Powell, 33, Rusk, burglary of a habitation, criminal trespass;
David Ross Ramires, 28, Jacksonville, MTR – driving while intoxicate with child, MTR - possession of a controlled substance;
Arlen Newman Riddle, 28, Troup, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana;
Ronald Rodriguez, 20, Fr. Worth, aggravated assault (Georgia warrant);
Emily Nicole Romero, 18, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Bret Scroggins, 23, Corrigan, unauthorized use of vehicle;
Michael Patrick See, 36, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Steven Stuckey, 38, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Jose Vargas, 44, Troup, no drivers license;
Kenzie Calise Wallingford, 37, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat;
Mark Washburn, 46, Henderson, terroristic threat of family/household (Rusk Co);
Zackary Lyles Zabriskie, 36, Rusk, possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.