The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Nov. 3-9:
Austin Ty Acker, 23, Bullard, assault causes bodily injury family member;
Eduardo Castillo, 22, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated
Travis Neal Crockett, 29, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;
Gregory Paul Davenport, 45, Jacksonville, evading arrest, violating protective order;
Randy Lee Duffield Jr., 39, Jacksonville, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft from person;
Marquarly Derand Ford, 26, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Lavante Laray Franklin, 28, Jacksonville, failure to appear;
Carlon Kaye Jefferson, 60, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Ana Castro Goodman, 43, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, third or more;
Destinie Taylor Goodman, 24, Rusk, two counts of manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, unlawful carrying of weapon, possession of marijuana;
Ledarrious Grady, 29, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Ledarrrious Deshun Grady, 29, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Anthony Henderson, 38, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, criminal mischief class C;
Arthur Joseph Hicks IV, 28, Jacksonville, engaging in organized criminal activity, warrant/display expired license plate, theft from person;
Cody Wayne Jones, 31, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, violate promise to appear;
Ervin DeWayne Kelly, 35, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Jacobo Laredo, 51, Rusk, assault causes bodily injury family member;
John Scott Lewis, 39, Frankston, unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest, unauthorized use of vehicle-Gregg County warrant, parole violation;
Rick Murray Littlebird, 32, Alto, possession of marijuana;
Marlon Tavarus McCuin, 36, Jacksonville, evading arrest;
Taodrick Reshod Montgomery, 20, Jacksonville, indecency with a child by sexual contact;
Alexandria Nixon, 24, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance; failure to ID, fugitive intent, give false information;
Billy Dewayne Pomeroy, 52, Jacksonville, bail jumping and failure to appear-felony, possession of controlled substance;
Jaylyn Nevada Sides, 18, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Stacy Ann Welch, 42, Reklaw, driving while intoxicated second;
Lacey L McCune Whitener, 35, Rusk, possession of controlled substance.
