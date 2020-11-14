CC Sheriff's Department logo.jpg

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Nov. 3-9:

Austin Ty Acker, 23, Bullard, assault causes bodily injury family member;

Eduardo Castillo, 22, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated

Travis Neal Crockett, 29, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;

Gregory Paul Davenport, 45, Jacksonville, evading arrest, violating protective order;

Randy Lee Duffield Jr., 39, Jacksonville, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft from person;

Marquarly Derand Ford, 26, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Lavante Laray Franklin, 28, Jacksonville, failure to appear;

Carlon Kaye Jefferson, 60, Rusk, possession of marijuana;

Ana Castro Goodman, 43, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, third or more;

Destinie Taylor Goodman, 24, Rusk, two counts of manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, unlawful carrying of weapon, possession of marijuana;

Ledarrious Grady, 29, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Ledarrrious Deshun Grady, 29, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Anthony Henderson, 38, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, criminal mischief class C;

Arthur Joseph Hicks IV, 28, Jacksonville, engaging in organized criminal activity, warrant/display expired license plate, theft from person;

Cody Wayne Jones, 31, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, violate promise to appear;

Ervin DeWayne Kelly, 35, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Jacobo Laredo, 51, Rusk, assault causes bodily injury family member;

John Scott Lewis, 39, Frankston, unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest, unauthorized use of vehicle-Gregg County warrant, parole violation;

Rick Murray Littlebird, 32, Alto, possession of marijuana;

Marlon Tavarus McCuin, 36, Jacksonville, evading arrest;

Taodrick Reshod Montgomery, 20, Jacksonville, indecency with a child by sexual contact;

Alexandria Nixon, 24, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance; failure to ID, fugitive intent, give false information;

Billy Dewayne Pomeroy, 52, Jacksonville, bail jumping and failure to appear-felony, possession of controlled substance;

Jaylyn Nevada Sides, 18, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Stacy Ann Welch, 42, Reklaw, driving while intoxicated second;

Lacey L McCune Whitener, 35, Rusk, possession of controlled substance.

