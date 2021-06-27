The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
June 15-21:
Richard Graham Andrews, 45, Jacksonville, unlawful restraint, harassment;
Antionne Terrill Baines, 43, Jacksonville, MTR-driving while intoxicated-2nd (CCSO);
Kolton C. Barber, 26, Jacksonville, DWI-2nd with open container;
Michael Lee Bell, 27, Tyler, traffic offense Class C-FMFR; traffic offense Class C-Speeding, traffic offense Class C;
Elijah Brock Benge, 25, Jacksonville, public intoxication, unrestrained child under eight-years-old, displaying expired license plates, speeding (21-25over), open container;
Bradley Paul Birdwell, 40, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Kenneth Calhoun, 35, Katy, violating protective order (Waller Co.);
Drew Quinton Clark Jr., 24, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, evading arrest or detention with vehicle enhanced, parole violation;
Traidrick Ray Clater, 29, Jacksonville, burglary of building (CCSO warrant), FTA-possession of a controlled substance, ROS-possession of a controlled substance;
Anthony Cowsert, 26, Jacksonville, two counts of obstruction or retaliation; two counts of harassment of a public servant; resisting arrest, search or transport; two counts of unvacinated animal; two counts of violating promise to appear;
Melissa Dawn Rose Cummings, 39, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
David Wayne Davis Jr., 44, Lufkin, engaging in organized criminal act, criminal mischief, criminal trespass;
Roy Edberg, 66, Frankston, driving while intoxicated;
Tamatha Lynn Flake, 53, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Johnathan Kenny Gilliam, 55, Rusk, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Christine Kay Goodman, 48, Rusk, criminal trespass;
John Waylon Hays, 38, Lweisville, MTA-evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
Nikki Dee Jenkins, 42, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Jeffery Deshawn Jones, 30, Jacksonville, assault Class C, traffic offense Class C;
Shawn Alan Kemp, 48, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – first;
Jeremiah Daniel Lindsey, 37, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance (CCSO warrant);
Carly Allon McGee, 27, Rusk, abandon or endangering a child, public intoxication;
Tommy Lynn McKinney, 58, Gallatin, public intoxication;
Christian Kyjai Monroe, 17, Jacksonville, two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of deadly conduct discharging firearm;
Christopher Trent Oneal, 35, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Neida Pichardo, 28, Lufkin, engaging in organized act, criminal mischief, criminal trespass;
Lasagna Kay Richardson, 45, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Oswaldo Servin, 30, Jacksonville, traffic offense Class C – no drivers license;
Glenn Philip Silcott, 17, indecency with child;
Jake Sipes, Rusk, criminal trespass;
Jonathan Chestley Speegle, 27, Chandler, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (Smith Co. warrant), possession of marijuana (Smith Co.), defective head lamp (Smith Co.), violate promise to appear (Smith Co.);
David Allen Stahl, 24, Alto, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation;
Joshua Ryan Starkey, 29, Rusk, manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful posses of a firearm by a felon;
Harvey Thomas Swan, 54, Texas City, MTR-driving while intoxicated-second; FTA-driving while intoxicated-second;
Harvey Theodore Tidwell III, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Michelle Marie Vetsavong, 52, possession of a controlled substance;
Jeremy Waltrapp, 40, Livingston, violation of protective order, evading arrest with previous conviction (Harris Co.) FTA-possession of a controlled substance;
Keith Terrell Wilson, 36, assault on a public servant;
Seferino Zavala, 37, Lufkin, engaging in organized criminal act, criminal mischief, criminal trespass.
