The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

July 6-12:

Charles Banda, 24, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance;

Heather McKenzie Barnes, 25, Flint, resisting arrest, search or transport; public intoxication;

Oscar Ascencio Benavides, 28, Jacksonville, sexual assault, assault on family or household member impeding breathing or circulation;

Jordan Kyle Bradshaw, 19, Rusk, burglary of building;

Henry Craig Coleman, 57, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Richard David Collins, 46, Saginaw, speeding in school zone;

Ernesto Cruz, 51, Rusk, assault of a pregnant person family violence, possession of marijuana, four counts of injury to child, elderly or disabled with intent of bodily injury;

Shyla Nicole Decanter, 33, Jacksonville, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug;

Kennard Xzavier Dorsey, 26, Rusk, criminal mischief;

William Anthony Earley, 48, Troup, resisting arrest, search or transport;

Michael DeWayne Franklin, burglary of habitation, driving while intoxicated, assault family violence with prior convictions;

Maximino Paramo Garcia, 36, Jacksonville, bench warrant;

Logan Bryce Gates, 24, Rusk, displaying expired license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Richard Edward Golembiewski, 34, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated – second;

Eric Hart, 46, Woodvillle, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Brody Miles Henderson, 31, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Keshawn Jajuan Henderson, 26, Tyler, possession of marijuana;

Darla Irwin Hope, 60, Reklaw, driving while intoxicated – second;

Nikki Dee Jenkins, 42, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Garrett Cole Lawson, 24, Rusk, continuous violence against the family;

Fernando Leon, 46, Jacksonville, aggravated assault on date, family or household member with a weapon, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Ryan Eugene Mason, 37, Jacksonville, FTA – possession of a controlled substance, FTA – possession of marijuana;

Tonya Massey, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance (CCSO warrant);

Dale McClendon, 49, Palestine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Weston Pual Orme, 25, Jacksonville, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person;

Sara Louis Picard, 35, Alto, probation violation/burglary of a habitation;

Robert James Jrobison, 44, Kemp, parole;

Peter John Rutter, 53, Tyler, violate bond/protective order;

Jonathan Salazar, 31, Arlington, criminal mischief;

Jeremi Anton Sanders, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Charles Aaron Sease, 32, Rusk, harboring runaway child;

James Lee Sparkman, 45, North Bend, public intoxication;

Desiree Stephens, 54, Bullard, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Victor Miguel Toledo, 32, Rusk, no drivers license;

Robert Glenn Tyler, 56, Jacksonville, parole warrant;

Tawanna Brashelle Whitaker, 51, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Corey Deshaun Willis, 40, Jacksonville, accident involving injury.

