The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
July 6-12:
Charles Banda, 24, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance;
Heather McKenzie Barnes, 25, Flint, resisting arrest, search or transport; public intoxication;
Oscar Ascencio Benavides, 28, Jacksonville, sexual assault, assault on family or household member impeding breathing or circulation;
Jordan Kyle Bradshaw, 19, Rusk, burglary of building;
Henry Craig Coleman, 57, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Richard David Collins, 46, Saginaw, speeding in school zone;
Ernesto Cruz, 51, Rusk, assault of a pregnant person family violence, possession of marijuana, four counts of injury to child, elderly or disabled with intent of bodily injury;
Shyla Nicole Decanter, 33, Jacksonville, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug;
Kennard Xzavier Dorsey, 26, Rusk, criminal mischief;
William Anthony Earley, 48, Troup, resisting arrest, search or transport;
Michael DeWayne Franklin, burglary of habitation, driving while intoxicated, assault family violence with prior convictions;
Maximino Paramo Garcia, 36, Jacksonville, bench warrant;
Logan Bryce Gates, 24, Rusk, displaying expired license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Richard Edward Golembiewski, 34, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated – second;
Eric Hart, 46, Woodvillle, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Brody Miles Henderson, 31, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Keshawn Jajuan Henderson, 26, Tyler, possession of marijuana;
Darla Irwin Hope, 60, Reklaw, driving while intoxicated – second;
Nikki Dee Jenkins, 42, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Garrett Cole Lawson, 24, Rusk, continuous violence against the family;
Fernando Leon, 46, Jacksonville, aggravated assault on date, family or household member with a weapon, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Ryan Eugene Mason, 37, Jacksonville, FTA – possession of a controlled substance, FTA – possession of marijuana;
Tonya Massey, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance (CCSO warrant);
Dale McClendon, 49, Palestine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Weston Pual Orme, 25, Jacksonville, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person;
Sara Louis Picard, 35, Alto, probation violation/burglary of a habitation;
Robert James Jrobison, 44, Kemp, parole;
Peter John Rutter, 53, Tyler, violate bond/protective order;
Jonathan Salazar, 31, Arlington, criminal mischief;
Jeremi Anton Sanders, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Charles Aaron Sease, 32, Rusk, harboring runaway child;
James Lee Sparkman, 45, North Bend, public intoxication;
Desiree Stephens, 54, Bullard, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Victor Miguel Toledo, 32, Rusk, no drivers license;
Robert Glenn Tyler, 56, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Tawanna Brashelle Whitaker, 51, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Corey Deshaun Willis, 40, Jacksonville, accident involving injury.
