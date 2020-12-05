The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Shannon Omar Baker, 34, Jacksonville, obstruction or retaliation, driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license;
Brittany Shontrell Black, 33, Jacksonville, failure to identify;
Kenneth Ray Boone, 60, Bullard; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension;
Ryan Martin Bowers, 31, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Caleb Brumfield, 30, Tyler, theft of property greater or equal to $2,000 but less than $30,000;
Jessica Bunch, 26, Troup, arson, possession of a controlled substance; engaging in organized criminal activity;
Jaime Deleon Cortez, 39, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury;
Justin Lewis Chancellor Dafft, 25, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention;
Glen Fallot, 50, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Joshua Wayne Folmar, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, two counts of abandoning or endangering a child (Smith County) and boating while intoxicated (Smith County);
Marquarly Derand Ford, 26, Jacksonville, criminal trespass and criminal trespass (CCSO warrant);
Marquarly Derand ford, 26, Jacksonville, stalking;
Jesus Alberto Gonzalez-Mata, 29, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – first;
Gregory Steven Gour, 47, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Daniel Tiger Howard, 43, Henderson, probation violation-assault on family member;
Jaeton Semaj Johnson, 19, Rusk, assault on family or household member impeding breathing or circulation;
Rita Darlene Johnson, 37, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Spencer Allen Kellogg, 33, Jacksonville, arson, engaging in organized criminal activity, two counts of evading arrest or detention, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and bail jumping failure to appear-felony’
Jamie Lewis Long, Jr., 40, Whitehouse, possession of a controlled substance;
Francisco Martinez, 27, Grand Prairie, evading arrest or detention with vehicle or watercraft with previous conviction or suspension;
Cole Moody, 17, Midland, theft of firearm, parole violation;
Michael Dean Oliver, 46, Rusk, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Keara Nykole Oneal, 22, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with weapon;
Briana Payne, 23, Tyler, theft of property greater or equal to $2,400 but less than $30,000;
Hunter Phillips, 25, Rifle, Colorado; two charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Chad Michael Rodgers, 31, Rusk, arson, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention, engaging in organized criminal activity;
Jose Angel Sanchez, 53, Jacksonville, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle;
Joshua Dale Sanders, 34, Troup, violation of protective order (JPD warrant);
Alexis Trujillo, 25, Dallas, possession of marijuana;
Manuel Trujillo, 29, Thomasville, possession of marijuana;
Ramon Jesus Uribe, 35, New Summerfield, assault on family or household member with previous conviction.
