The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
July 27-Aug. 2:
Tayil Anthony Abujaber, 36, possession of a controlled substance;
Melissa Burch, 40, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury;
Derek James Burns, 23, Rusk, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
Lauren Amanda Frisby, driving while intoxicated;
Jose Fredrico Garcia, 31, Troup, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
Lonnie Shayne Graham, 46, Alvin, parole warrant;
Jose Pedro Guerrero, 24, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence; evading arrest or detention; resisting arrest, search or transport, public intoxication, criminal mischief;
Donna Hack, 49, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug;
Donna Lingo Hack, 49, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance (Polk Co.);
Joe Harold Hammonds, 40, Jacksonville, aggravated assault of date, family or household member with a weapon;
Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 24, Jacksonville, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children;
Brandon John Hines, 44, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Ronnie Charles Howard, 67, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Mason Tanner Johnston, 26, Jacksonville, aggravated sexual assault of a child;
Krysten Nicole Kern, 27, Lufkin, public intoxication;
Christopher Lee Kimble, 48, Bullard, evading arrest or detention with vehicle (parole warrant);
Garrett Cole Lawson, 24, Rusk, violating protective order bias/prejudice;
Colton Metcalf, 17, Rusk, tampering or fabricating physical evidence possession of marijuana;
Jose Olegario Ramirez, 40, Jacksonville, injury to child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury;
Mitchell Edward Renfro, 60, Jacksonville, aggravated assault of date, family or household member with a weapon;
Austin Blake Rogers, 19, Rusk, possession of marijuana, two counts of speeding (RPD warrants), two counts of no drivers license (RPD warrants);
Joshua Dale Sanders, 34, Troup, resisting arrest, search or transport; evading arrest or detention, criminal trespass;
Robie Harold Suggs, 64, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;
Juan Valenciana, 43, Jacksonville, prohibited substance or item in correctional facility;
Kaleb Andrew Webb, 29, Henderson, harassment, assault of a peace officer or judge; and
Marcus Williams, 30, Tyler, parole warrant.
Aug. 3-10:
Carl Aston, 47, Rusk, assault Class C;
Patrick Ryan Barton, 39, Tyler, two counts of sex abuse of child continuous;
Aprill Linn Byrom, 49, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury;
Robin Dewayne Chandler, 28, Jacksonville, aggravated robbery;
Judith Clydean Cooper, 32, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;
Kevan Kaytlin Dudley, 29, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Cambron Ervin, 32, Tyler, possession of a dangerous drug;
Robert Fernandez, 50, Bullard, driving while intoxicated – second;
Marquarly Derand Ford, 27, Jacksonville, prohibited substance or item in correctional facility, stalking, criminal trespass;
Damion Freeney, 21, Rusk, assault of pregnant person, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unrestrained child under eight, speeding;
Luis Garcia-Mendoza, 39, Mineola, driving while intoxicated;
Juan Pedro Garcia, 49, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Ashley Lee Hale, 22, Jacksonville, abandon or endanger a child, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia,
Glen Henderson, 48, Rockwall, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;
Anthony Ray Houston, Jr., 38, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Thomas Glenn Hudson, 44, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Victoria Hughes, 33, Rusk, assault Class C;
Cassie Michelle Husband, 29, Rusk, interference with child custody;
Quavon Deray Johnson, 20, Rusk, theft of property;
Jeremy Michael Jones, 33, Jacksonville, no drivers license, failure to signal required distance before turning, violate promise to appear;
Matthew Austin Lennen, 40, three counts of forgery of a financial instrument, DWI-third or more, bail jumping, burglary of vehicles;
Jesse Cole Loden, 25, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;
Ashley Nicole Loftin, 20, Gallatin, two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Stephen Michael London, 42, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Tommy Ray Mangess, 52, Jacksonville, sexual assault, continuous violence against the family;
Paul Maldonado, 19, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Terry Moorhead, 47, driving while intoxicated;
Rafael Olvera, 22, New Summerfield, driving while intoxicated;
Francisco Pena, 59, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Kevin Shane Powell, 34, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Neal Fletcher Pryor, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Derrick Deshawn Purvis, 24, Palestine, possession of marijuana;
Diego Andres Rios Barrrera, 21, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
David Sandoval, 30, Tyler, possession of marijuana;
Breana Shantrell Small-Peppers, 26, Irving, possession of a controlled substance;
Joshua Ryan Starkey, 29, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;
Shawn Swindell, 43, Bullard, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, criminal mischief;
Ebelio Tavera, 25, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, speeding, no drivers license;
Robert Taylor, 36, Palestine, driving while intoxicated;
Fredrick Demond Whitaker, 34, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-third or more, possession of a controlled substance;
Melinda Suzanne Wiggins, 42, Conroe, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid, disregarding stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Chane Martin Williams, 35, New Orleans, possession of a controlled substance, walk on roadway when sidewalks provided, burglary of a habitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.