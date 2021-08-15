Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

July 27-Aug. 2:

Tayil Anthony Abujaber, 36, possession of a controlled substance;

Melissa Burch, 40, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury;

Derek James Burns, 23, Rusk, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Lauren Amanda Frisby, driving while intoxicated;

Jose Fredrico Garcia, 31, Troup, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Lonnie Shayne Graham, 46, Alvin, parole warrant;

Jose Pedro Guerrero, 24, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence; evading arrest or detention; resisting arrest, search or transport, public intoxication, criminal mischief;

Donna Hack, 49, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug;

Donna Lingo Hack, 49, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance (Polk Co.);

Joe Harold Hammonds, 40, Jacksonville, aggravated assault of date, family or household member with a weapon;

Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 24, Jacksonville, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children;

Brandon John Hines, 44, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Ronnie Charles Howard, 67, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;

Mason Tanner Johnston, 26, Jacksonville, aggravated sexual assault of a child;

Krysten Nicole Kern, 27, Lufkin, public intoxication;

Christopher Lee Kimble, 48, Bullard, evading arrest or detention with vehicle (parole warrant);

Garrett Cole Lawson, 24, Rusk, violating protective order bias/prejudice;

Colton Metcalf, 17, Rusk, tampering or fabricating physical evidence possession of marijuana;

Jose Olegario Ramirez, 40, Jacksonville, injury to child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury;

Mitchell Edward Renfro, 60, Jacksonville, aggravated assault of date, family or household member with a weapon;

Austin Blake Rogers, 19, Rusk, possession of marijuana, two counts of speeding (RPD warrants), two counts of no drivers license (RPD warrants);

Joshua Dale Sanders, 34, Troup, resisting arrest, search or transport; evading arrest or detention, criminal trespass;

Robie Harold Suggs, 64, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;

Juan Valenciana, 43, Jacksonville, prohibited substance or item in correctional facility;

Kaleb Andrew Webb, 29, Henderson, harassment, assault of a peace officer or judge; and

Marcus Williams, 30, Tyler, parole warrant.

Aug. 3-10:

Carl Aston, 47, Rusk, assault Class C;

Patrick Ryan Barton, 39, Tyler, two counts of sex abuse of child continuous;

Aprill Linn Byrom, 49, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury;

Robin Dewayne Chandler, 28, Jacksonville, aggravated robbery;

Judith Clydean Cooper, 32, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;

Kevan Kaytlin Dudley, 29, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Cambron Ervin, 32, Tyler, possession of a dangerous drug;

Robert Fernandez, 50, Bullard, driving while intoxicated – second;

Marquarly Derand Ford, 27, Jacksonville, prohibited substance or item in correctional facility, stalking, criminal trespass;

Damion Freeney, 21, Rusk, assault of pregnant person, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unrestrained child under eight, speeding;

Luis Garcia-Mendoza, 39, Mineola, driving while intoxicated;

Juan Pedro Garcia, 49, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Ashley Lee Hale, 22, Jacksonville, abandon or endanger a child, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia,

Glen Henderson, 48, Rockwall, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;

Anthony Ray Houston, Jr., 38, Jacksonville, parole violation;

Thomas Glenn Hudson, 44, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Victoria Hughes, 33, Rusk, assault Class C;

Cassie Michelle Husband, 29, Rusk, interference with child custody;

Quavon Deray Johnson, 20, Rusk, theft of property;

Jeremy Michael Jones, 33, Jacksonville, no drivers license, failure to signal required distance before turning, violate promise to appear;

Matthew Austin Lennen, 40, three counts of forgery of a financial instrument, DWI-third or more, bail jumping, burglary of vehicles;

Jesse Cole Loden, 25, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;

Ashley Nicole Loftin, 20, Gallatin, two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member;

Stephen Michael London, 42, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Tommy Ray Mangess, 52, Jacksonville, sexual assault, continuous violence against the family;

Paul Maldonado, 19, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Terry Moorhead, 47, driving while intoxicated;

Rafael Olvera, 22, New Summerfield, driving while intoxicated;

Francisco Pena, 59, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Kevin Shane Powell, 34, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Neal Fletcher Pryor, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Derrick Deshawn Purvis, 24, Palestine, possession of marijuana;

Diego Andres Rios Barrrera, 21, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

David Sandoval, 30, Tyler, possession of marijuana;

Breana Shantrell Small-Peppers, 26, Irving, possession of a controlled substance;

Joshua Ryan Starkey, 29, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;

Shawn Swindell, 43, Bullard, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, criminal mischief;

Ebelio Tavera, 25, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, speeding, no drivers license;

Robert Taylor, 36, Palestine, driving while intoxicated;

Fredrick Demond Whitaker, 34, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-third or more, possession of a controlled substance;

Melinda Suzanne Wiggins, 42, Conroe, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid, disregarding stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Chane Martin Williams, 35, New Orleans, possession of a controlled substance, walk on roadway when sidewalks provided, burglary of a habitation.

